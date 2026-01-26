South Africa
    Veteran BBC journalist Sir Mark Tully dies at 90

    Sir Mark Tully, the distinguished BBC correspondent widely regarded as the broadcaster’s “voice of India,” has died at the age of 90. His death marks the end of a remarkable career spanning decades in international journalism.
    26 Jan 2026
    26 Jan 2026
    Tully speaking on religious tolerance. Source: YouTube.
    Tully speaking on religious tolerance. Source: YouTube.

    Tully became one of the most respected foreign correspondents of his generation, earning admiration for his deep understanding of Indian society, politics, and culture. His reporting brought insight into significant events on the subcontinent and helped shape how BBC audiences around the world perceived India.

    Known for his thoughtful and empathetic style, Tully was celebrated not only for his news coverage but also for his books and commentary on South Asian affairs. Over the years he built a reputation for fairness, nuance and a commitment to explaining complex stories with clarity.

    His legacy reflects a lifetime of work that bridged cultures and brought distant events closer to listeners and viewers across the globe.

