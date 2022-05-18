Janong Digital Agency secures partnership with Rebelintown

Janong Digital Agency has announced its acquisition of the brand partnership sales of Rebelintown's The Coolest OG's.

Image supplied: Janong founder Josephine Sebesho, head of Digital at Janong, Stefanie Davis and CEO of Rebelintown Jimmy Muteba

The Coolest OG’s is a 13 episode reality competition TV show that sees older people aged 60- 80 competing in a series of fun and unexpected challenges with the help of the Gen Z crowd. From modelling, songwriting, dancing, gaming, cooking, art and adventure sports, the vibrant older people are put to the test by their younger counterparts. A cash prize is up for grabs by the person who impresses influential young judges.The TV show made its global debut on SABC 2 in June 2021 and was licensed by Showmax in September 2021. The show was shortlisted for the ‘Competition Show Of The Year’ at the London Content Innovation Awards 2021 and it was acquired by Banijay (Masterchef, Survivor, Big Brother) for exclusive rights to its format adaptation across the world.Janong Digital Agency has the exclusive rights to sign brand partners that wish to leverage this prime time opportunity in South Africa.Janong’s partnership with The Coolest OG’s is set to be the first of many collaborations with Rebelintown.“As a strategically-led agency, we have observed many Gen Z content creators sharing endearing content of themselves participating in challenges with their parents and grandparents on social media. We believe that The Coolest OG’s taps into this global consumer trend and makes it accessible to all South Africans on a free-to-air channel. The Coolest OG’s offers a brand partnership that captures a multigenerational audience. This will add significant value to brands’ as the memories created will live forever in the hearts and minds of all South Africans,” said Josephine Sebesho, founder of Janong.Jimmy Muteba, CEO of Rebelintown said, “The Coolest OG’s show delivers brand partnership options across TV, digital, social, radio and through influencers. We were very impressed with the team at Janong’s approach to organic product integration and branded exposure. We are pleased to be working with them as this partnership allows us to continue focusing on producing the most entertaining and innovative content while ensuring our partners' and sponsors’ objectives are met.The Coolest OG’s will premier on SABC 2 at 6.30pm every Sunday from 14 August to 6 November 2022 and repeat at 2pm every Sunday from 21 August to the 13 November 2022.