Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa MonthBiz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

ClockworkOrnicoVicinity MediaSocial PlacesOFM RadioThe Publicity WorkshopInsight SurveyWunderman ThompsonGrey AfricaGrapevine CommunicationsBroad MediaHustle MediaMegaVision MediaOgilvy South AfricaBrandReserveEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Marketing Opinion South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Junior Graphic Designer Johannesburg
  • Retail Marketing Manager: Renowned Wine Estate Stellenbosch
  • African Channel Sales Manager Johannesburg
  • National On-Trade Key Account Manager - Alcohol Brand Industry Johannesburg
  • Marketing Communications Manager - Financial Services Cape Town
  • Digital Consumer Engagement Specialist: Fashion Brand – Cape Town Cape Town
  • Paid Search Manager Cape Town
  • Digital Marketing Manager Cape Town
  • Junior - Mid Customer Success Manager Johannesburg
  • Marketing Coordinator Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>

    Africa


    Precision marketing isn't a new concept

    17 May 2022
    By: Muzi Mthombeni
    With the world of everything digital taking over the field of marketing, brands are leaning towards precision marketing as the holy grail for their brand growth and brand health needs. There is a greater need to show a return on marketing investment which comes through customer retention over customer acquisition which makes precision marketing a more viable and efficient approach to marketing.
    Muzi Mthombeni, general manager of precision marketing at IdeaHive
    Muzi Mthombeni, general manager of precision marketing at IdeaHive
    Having the ability to segment audiences based on behaviours, channels and content preferences, allows brands to personalise their communications. In doing so, this drives relevancy to maximise the customer lifetime value in a cost-efficient manner, moving advertising from mass communication to mass personalisation.

    Precision marketing highlights the need to have brand campaigns that predict the latter steps and phases of the customer journey, while focusing on growth and advocacy, over the early stages that focus on awareness, consideration, and first time conversion. Brand switching is a key challenge in today’s customer experience economy where audiences can choose from a selection of high-quality and high-value competitors. Brands must, therefore, take every opportunity to engage in personal, direct and intelligent ways to drive growth through retention and avoid switching.

    With this in mind, it is worthwhile for marketers to work with agencies that have adopted an insightful way of working with these tools to develop campaigns that effectively blend the world of data and technology with creative practices. Brands need to start working smarter in a switching economy to continue being “the chosen one” by making sure their communications are informed by the right marketing technology and data.

    A case in point is the shift made locally by a global family brand that has adopted a precision marketing approach to their communications. Their collaboration with an agency partner that is equipped with the right martech, they have begun to build and deliver greater results against their key metrics.

    This has been achieved through omnichannel marketing strategies that made every customer experience feel personal yet consistent and relevant to where they are on the customer journey. Communicating with customers through a mass personalization lens at every phase of the customer journey is producing greater frequency of conversion, increased conversion value, along with an increase in the health of the brand overall.

    In summary, precision marketing is about brands developing campaigns that address each phase of the customer journey to reach the right audience through the right channels at the right time. Crafting the right message and optimizing these campaigns for increased frequency and advocacy will ultimately bring out the most value from a brand’s relationship with a customer.

    Is your brand getting the most from your relationship with your customers? In a switching economy, it’s time to partner up with an agency that has fully adopted a precision marketing approach through the use of data and technology to elevate elevating experience they have with your brand.
    NextOptions

    About Muzi Mthombeni

    With over 10 years experience in the marketing and advertising industry, Muzi Mthombeni is the general manager for the precision marketing department at Idea Hive, a performance marketing solutions agency that aims to give clients world-class creative solutions which live in people's hearts, shifts the standard and challenges the norm.

    Related

    The sweet spot between account-based and inbound marketing
    The sweet spot between account-based and inbound marketing22 Apr 2022
    How to drive customer growth through the power of WOM marketing
    How to drive customer growth through the power of WOM marketing8 Mar 2022
    Jordan Epstein talks Good Vibes, influencer marketing and social media in the metaverse
    Jordan Epstein talks Good Vibes, influencer marketing and social media in the metaverse21 Feb 2022
    Make flexibility key to every successful marketing strategy
    Make flexibility key to every successful marketing strategy21 Jul 2021
    The problem with the generation gap? Marketers keep falling into it
    The problem with the generation gap? Marketers keep falling into it11 May 2021
    Omnichannel - Chasing the marketing Holy Grail
    Omnichannel - Chasing the marketing Holy Grail25 Jan 2021
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz