Newzroom Afrika to cover Team SA activities at Dubai Expo

Newzroom Afrika will report live from Expo 2020 Dubai. The channel will focus on the South African activities at the Expo, broadcasting directly from the state-of-the-art TV studio located at the South African pavilion.

South Africa will participate in the Expo from October 2021 to March 2022, to promote the country as an investment destination.They will give investors and visitors a true experience of what the country has to offer - from showcasing South Africa’s talent, diverse cultures and beautiful landscapes to displaying creative arts and tourism services and highlighting innovative technologies and unique investment opportunities.Newzroom Afrika will also follow the journey of 20 South African SMEs and start-ups that were selected to participate in the MultiChoice Accelerator programme. This programme will develop these businesses and the skills of the entrepreneurs who built them, to empower them to present at the Expo to unlock business opportunities.This coverage will be turned into a docuseries that will be broadcast on DStv Channel 405 from November 2021 until January 2022.“We’re proud to shine a spotlight on all that South Africa has to offer and support our local entrepreneurs in their quest for global success. The Dubai Expo is a landmark event in the international trade calendar and a golden opportunity for South African businesses to establish new ties and grow beyond our borders,” says Newzroom Afrika’s chief executive officer Thabile Ngwato.This World Expo has been held in some form since 1851, making it one of the longest-running and biggest global events. Representatives from countries around the world gather to share progress and innovation on the technology, social and economic fronts, and to find solutions to universal challenges.Expo 2020 Dubai will see representatives from almost 200 nations gather to showcase what their countries have to offer.Team South Africa will focus the conversation on job creation and economic growth to revive South Africa’s economy. MultiChoice is the Official Broadcast Partner for South Africa at the Expo and will tell the country’s story through its various platforms.