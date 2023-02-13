Launch review: The Mahindra Scorpio-N. Set to disrupt SUV category

The all new Scorpio-N is unmissable. It's been built from the ground up with sophisticated dynamics and comprehensive safety features. But perhaps the most important aspects are the 'budget' pricing and the value for your buck in return.

We spent two days driving the Scorpio- N in the Western Cape recently. On road, the ride was expectedly smooth and comfortable. But the real test came traversing up and down the Tafelberg Mountains. That’s where the best of the Scorpio-N stood out. Through the toughest of terrains that I have encountered: loose sand, a rocky pathway in places that needed the Scorpio-N to perform its best in 4x4 mode. No problem.

Eagerly awaited

An authentic Mahindra SUV that builds upon the game-changer legacy of the original Scorpio, the Scorpio-N received record bookings in India, hitting 100,000 in under 30 minutes. It has been just as eagerly awaited by customers in South Africa.

The All-New Scorpio-N is designed and engineered to global standards. Built from the ground up with no carryover components from the legacy Scorpio, the Scorpio-N elevates existing segment benchmarks across all critical parameters: performance, capabilities, technology, sophistication, ride and handling, NVH, interiors, appearance and most crucially, safety.

Unmissable presence

The Scorpio-N takes forward the machismo factor to a whole new level. The signature wheel arches have been made even more muscular taking inspiration from the sinewy silhouette of a swimmer. A metallic Scorpio tail element is seamlessly integrated into the beltline, swinging all the way to the top of the window, giving the Scorpio-N more of a sting.

The commanding nature of the design effortlessly translates into the front as well. The Scorpio character is omnipresent as the tall, stacked tail lamp design creates a commanding stand on the rear, as in the front. The All-New Scorpio-N will be offered in six body colour options: Deep Forest, Napoli Black, Everest White, Red Rage, Dazzling Silver and Grand Canyon.

Premium crafted interiors

The All-New Scorpio-N is absolutely captivating on the inside, as on the outside. The Scorpio-N greets passengers with top-notch craftmanship – rich coffee-black leatherette upholstery, best-in-class command seating position, centre console encased in robust metal-finished dual rails, advanced infotainment system and more, taking the premium-ness to the next level. The interiors of the Scorpio-N are designed and fettled to offer a highly sophisticated sensation, delighting the driver and passengers alike.

Thrilling performance

The All-New Scorpio-N is engineered for those looking for a new-age authentic SUV. Built on our new third-generation body-on-frame platform, the Scorpio-N boasts of class-leading structural rigidity, off-road capability and exemplary on-road manners. The Scorpio-N is powered by an mHawk (Diesel) engine with 128.6 kW of power and 400 Nm torque, offered in both 6-speed Automatic Transmissions, and 4X4 as an option.

‘Go anywhere’ capability

The All-New Scorpio-N is designed to rule all terrains with the 4XPLOR, first-in-class intelligent terrain management technology. With a mere touch, the electric shift-on-the-fly 4Wheel Drive System transforms the Scorpio-N from 2WD mode into an all-conquering, capable 4WD beast. The Scorpio-N also gets three drive modes to match the driver’s mood: Zip, Zap and Zoom. Zip for smooth riding, especially through traffic, Zap for true Mahindra SUV performance, and Zoom to ramp it up for a more engaging and exhilarating ride-quality.

Bristling with tech

The All-New Scorpio-N scores high on technology, offering an unmatched value proposition for urban and tech-savvy customers looking for engaging with their SUVs to the next level. Powered by intelligence for an immersive and intuitive driving experience and it also brings an Immersive Audio Experience by adopting 3D Immersive Sound System by Sony.

Twin peaks

Rajesh Gupta, CEO of Mahindra South Africa adds:

“In June 2022, Mahindra South Africa launched its new brand Identity and logo, characterised by the ‘Twin Peaks’ logo, incorporating the ethos of creating truly authentic vehicles for personal exploration and adventure. Since revealing our new brand promise, we have made it a reality with the launch of the extremely capable Pik Up Dusk, Dawn and Storm and the modern XUV700. Today, we continue our promise as we launch the Scorpio-N, a highly capable and true SUV, engineered for Real Adventure.”

Pricing

Scorpio-N 2.2D Z4 6AT 4x2 R465,000

Scorpio-N 2.2D Z8 6AT 4x2 R510,000

Scorpio-N 2.2D Z8 6AT 4x4 R560,000

Scorpio-N 2.2D Z8L 6AT 4x4 R590,000

This special introductory prices will be valid until 31 March 2023. The first 700 customers will get a special discount. five-year/150,000 km warranty and five-year/100,000 km service plan.