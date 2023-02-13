Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Sumitomo DunlopKia South AfricaBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Dealers Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Automotive jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Vehicle maintenance myths busted

13 Feb 2023
By: Reuben van Niekerk, Issued by: Motus
A car is an expensive investment and most owners do as much as they can to adequately maintain their vehicle and protect this investment. However, there is some car maintenance advice doing the rounds that is not entirely true.
Vehicle maintenance myths busted

Some vehicle maintenance advice might have been true a decade or two ago, but technological advancements mean that modern cars have very different maintenance requirements. We bust five popular maintenance myths below.

It is important to warm up your car before driving

This might have been true in the '80s but the use of modern materials and fluids means that the current generation of cars warm up and cool down at a much quicker rate than before. Nowadays all that is required is to start by driving gently, limiting the revs for the first few minutes. This allows all the fluids including engine oil and transmission fluids to reach their operating temperature gradually.

Vehicle maintenance myths busted

Engine oil should be changed every 5,000km

This might have been the case in the '70s when oils were not the same quality as they are today and small capacity engines were lubricated by a small amount of engine oil. Oil companies spend billions of rands on research and development and as such modern oils are much more advanced and oil filtration systems are much more refined these days. Engines are also built to much tighter tolerances, meaning that wear and efficiency is improved. The result is longer oil change intervals, with the norm being around 15,000km. The best advice is to follow the manufacturer's servicing guidelines, which will ensure your car remains in optimum condition throughout its lifespan.

Vehicle maintenance myths busted

Higher-octane fuel can increase performance

The majority of cars on sale in South Africa are designed to run on regular 93 octane fuel and filling these cars with higher 95 octane fuel will offer no performance benefits. Only fill your car with more expensive, higher-octane fuels if it is a stipulated requirement by the manufacturer.

Inflate tyres to the pressure indicated on the sidewall

Tyres are designed to fit on a wide variety of different vehicles and the figure indicated on the side of a cars tyre is the maximum pressure to which it can be inflated. Inflating tyres to this maximum pressure will result in uncomfortable ride quality and uneven tyre wear. Best practice is to inflate your vehicles to the recommended pressure for the load you are carrying, according to the manufacturers indicated pressures. These tyre pressure guidelines can be found in the door pillar, fuel filler flap or owners manual.

Vehicle maintenance myths busted

You can wash your car with regular soap

Cars are built with delicate paint finishes, rubbers and plastic. Regular household detergents such as dishwashing liquid or laundry detergent can damage these surfaces by stripping them of protective waxes or clear coats as they are designed to clean grease from utensils and clothing. It is worthwhile investing in appropriate vehicle cleaning products or taking your car to an establishment that will use cleaning products designed for use on cars.

For more info and tips, visit our blog and join the conversation on Facebook. For interesting videos, check out YouTube.

NextOptions

Related

Understanding the different types of warranties
Motus.carsUnderstanding the different types of warranties1 Feb 2023
Avoid road rage at all costs
MotusAvoid road rage at all costs3 Oct 2022
The latest must have features in cars
MotusThe latest must have features in cars1 Aug 2022
The best features for new drivers
Motus.carsThe best features for new drivers4 Jul 2022
5 vehicle features that new drivers should know
motus.cars5 vehicle features that new drivers should know9 May 2022
Should you consider buying an ex-rental vehicle?
MotusShould you consider buying an ex-rental vehicle?4 Apr 2022
How to avoid being hijacked
MotusHow to avoid being hijacked21 Feb 2022
Online car shopping: Why it's important to know who you're buying from
MotusOnline car shopping: Why it's important to know who you're buying from5 Nov 2021

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz