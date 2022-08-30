Industries

South Africa's biggest motoring news websites

30 Aug 2022
Issued by: Broad Media
The top automotive news website in South Africa is TopAuto, based on the latest audience figures from Narratiive.
TopAuto was read by 565,000 South Africans during July 2022, making it the biggest news-focused automotive site in the country.

The image below shows the July 2022 readership figures for South Africa’s top motoring news sites, according to the Narratiive data.

TopAuto’s phenomenal growth is a testament to the great content it offers to its readers – including the latest motoring news and reviews, as well as useful tools like its Car Prices Portal and its Driving Cost Calculator.

TopAuto’s audience

TopAuto’s audience consists of key business and household decision-makers. This includes:

  • 10,000 CEOs and directors
  • 55,900 business owners
  • 245,000 managers

This makes TopAuto a great place for your company to reach a large and influential readership.

To learn more about our advertising solutions, click here to contact TopAuto’s marketing team.

Broad Media
Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
Read more: automotive, Broad Media

