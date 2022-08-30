Groundbreaker: The new Grand Cherokee. A new milestone on and off the road

It's built on 80 years of rough and tough Jeep heritage. It's here and delivering more legendary 4x4 capability, a premium on and off-road refinement, craftsmanship and comfort, with the most advanced safety and technology features in its class.

Image supplied

And how about this: The Grand Cherokee is available with three rows of seating for the first time in the vehicle’s history.

Legendary off-road capability begins courtesy of three 4x4 systems – Quadra-Trac I, Quadra-Trac II and Quadra-Drive II with rear electronic limited slip-differential (eLSD). All three systems are equipped with an active transfer case to improve traction by moving torque to work with the wheel with the most grip.

The Grand Cherokee L’s class-leading Selec-Terrain traction management system lets customers choose the on- and off-road setting for optimum 4x4 performance with five available terrain modes (Auto, Sport, Rock, Snow, Mud/Sand) to provide optimized calibrations for any given driving scenario.

Additional to the three 4x4 systems, for the first time in the history of the model, the Grand Cherokee L offers a class-exclusive Quadra-Lift Air Suspension, featuring electronic adaptive damping. The Quadra-Lift Air Suspension delivers a best-in-class ground clearance, at 277mm, while also adjusting height automatically based on road conditions and speed to reduce drag and for better fuel economy.

Standard is the all-aluminium 3.6l Pentastar V6 engine, rated at 210kW and 344Nm of torque. Lauded for its power and refinement, the 60-degree angle between the Pentastar V-6’s cylinder banks make it inherently smooth running, augmented by accessories that bolt directly to the engine block. Fuel-saving engine start-stop (ESS) technology is also standard on the Pentastar V6.

Exterior: unparalleled design

The proportion of the All-New Grand Cherokee L was inspired by the original Wagoneer, Jeep’s first full-size luxury SUV. Grand Cherokee L’s lean profile features a longer hood and cab, which shifts the vehicle rearward to give a sense of motion with a ready-to-react response.

A forward-tipped grille further enhances the length of the hood and gives a respectful nod to Wagoneer’s iconic design. A lowered, tapered roof improves aerodynamic performance and efficiency without sacrificing its cargo spaciousness and utility.

Image supplied Image supplied

For the first time, a premium, full suite of LED lighting is standard on all Jeep Grand Cherokee trim levels, which allowed for design flexibility and helped to shape the identity of the vehicle.

Ultra slim headlamps with unique signature lighting set into Gloss Black bezels, along with slim horizontal fog lamps, express the serious nature of the front end and allow the Grand Cherokee L to be instantly recognisable both during the day and at night.

In the rear, ultra slim tail lamps with unique lit signatures complete the lighting story. Additional elements include approach-lit door handles and puddle lighting projected from the rearview mirror, which are standard on the Summit Reserve.

Interior design

When it came to the interior design of Jeep Grand Cherokee L, the team’s objective was to create one of the most exquisite and technically advanced passenger cabins in the industry. The next-generation interior evolves to create a more refined expression, featuring handcrafted materials with an attention to detail and modern amenities that pair seamlessly with its new lean and tailored exterior and has led the Grand Cherokee L to be named one of Wards 10 Best Interiors for 2021.

Image supplied

The McIntosh advanced, the high-performance audio system features a 17-channel amplifier with a maximum output of 950 watts and 19 speakers, including a 10-inch subwoofer, to envelope vehicle occupants in high-definition sound.

Safety features include:

Full-speed collision warning with active braking and pedestrian/cyclist detection

Parallel and perpendicular park assist with 360-degree surround view camera system with built-in washers on both front and rear camera lenses

Night vision camera with pedestrian and animal detection (summit reserve)

Rear cross path detection

Adaptive cruise control with stop and go

Active lane management

LaneSense lane departure warning with lane keep assist

Advanced brake assist

Blind-spot monitoring

ParkView rear backup camera

ParkSense rear park assist sensors with stop

Switch-activated electric park brake

Tyre-pressure monitoring

Drowsy driver detection system

Price

Jeep Grand Cherokee L Limited: R1,299,900

Jeep Grand Cherokee L Overland: R1,479,900

Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit Reserve: R1679,900

Peace of mind

A standard five-year/120,000km warranty and Roadside Assistance. Maintenance intervals are every 12 months or 12,000km and a five-year/100,000km maintenance plan.