Feel the feeling. The new sportier Hyundai i30N

Whew! It's fast. Very fast in fact. A new DCT gearbox and a lighter body delivers more than plenty of oomph when you put the pedal to the metal and within a matter of seconds, you are flying. Hyundai's i30 N has been enhanced with a new design focused on performance, emotion and statement. And the turbo-blip sounds from the twin fat-pipe exhausts are mesmerising. And yes, my heartbeat just increased every time I got behind the wheel. It's true to say that with the hugely improved Hyundai i30N, you tend to measure beats per minute rather than revs per minute. New 19-inch forged alloy wheels further reduce the weight, resulting in more agile handling of the i30, while additional high-performance driving features combined with updated safety make the new i30 N a racetrack capable everyday sports car. Imagine the rate of heartbeat when you go from 0 to 100 in just 5.4 seconds, with launch control, with a maximum speed of 250kmph.

Image supplied

Fun to drive

Exterior design

Image supplied Image supplied

Interior

Image supplied

Powertrain

RRP

While the i30 N is always ready to be transformed at the push of a button for racetrack driving on the weekend, it is truly an everyday sports car that is suitable for daily commuting in comfort on weekdays. Several high-performance driving features and a performance-oriented instrument cluster contribute to an all-around sporty experience.Each component used in the i30 N makes Hyundai Motor’s first high-performance vehicle more agile and dynamic. This is what the Hyundai N lineup stands for: the N-badged Hyundai focuses on taking the vehicle beyond its role of being just a means of transportation. It offers the customer the thrill and excitement of driving a high-performance car and becoming one with the car as it moves through corners at speed.The design is based on true high-performance vehicles and includes Hyundai’s cascading grille at the front, aggressive-looking front and rear bumpers, and a new rear spoiler. According to the principle “form follows function”, the car design enhances aerodynamic and cooling performance. Its operation focuses on the pure connection between the car and the driver. Now, the design has been enhanced to give the new i30 N an even more racetrack-inspired look and improve aerodynamics.Every design feature around the car has been developed with a focus on dynamic performance. At the front, the i30 N maintains its sporty, aggressive appearance through the black bezel of the headlamps. New to this model are enhanced LED headlamps with V-shaped Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) and V-shaped LED combi lamps at the rear. As the front bumper features the prominent cascading grille, particularly stressed through the red insert, the emotional appearance and strong character of the car are once again highlighted. Fresh air inlets on both sides of the car’s front bumper enhance the brake cooling and aerodynamics.Two large exhaust pipes integrated into the lower bumper diffuser complete the image of the pure high-performance i30 N. The new i30 Fastback N, on the other hand, comes with a discrete glossy black spoiler.The interior of the new i30 N is focused on connecting the driver with the car at all touchpoints. The concept is dedicated to the people who truly love cars. The exclusive “N” steering wheel ensures that the driver is in 100% control of all driving performance features directly by hand. On the left side of the steering wheel, drivers can select three standard drive modes: Normal, Sport and Eco. On the right, the driver has direct access to the chequered flag N button for the N mode or the customised setting which is visible on the N unique cluster.The new i30 N is powered by a four-cylinder two-litre turbocharged petrol engine with front-wheel drive and an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission (N DCT). The engine delivers 206 kW in the upgraded i30 N, and maximum torque has been increased by 39 Nm to 392 Nm. The turbocharged engine offers flat power, which ensures high responsiveness and improved acceleration for even more fun on the road or on the racetrack.Hyundai i30 N DCT is R749,900 (including VAT).As part of the standard package, the customer also gets Hyundai’s seven-year/200,000km manufacturer warranty; a five-year/75,000km service plan; and roadside assistance for seven years or 150,000km.