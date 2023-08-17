Enrolment open for prestigious executive management course on sustainable financial strategy

Six-week learning opportunity developed by University of Oxford's Saïd Business School and AICPA & CIMA.

Registration is now open for an executive management course, jointly developed by Saïd Business School at the University of Oxford, and AICPA & CIMA, that’s designed to give accounting and finance professionals the skills necessary to lead their organisation’s response to sustainability issues.

The course, ESG and Sustainable Financial Strategy, will give participants a detailed understanding of environmental, human capital and governance concepts, reporting frameworks and assurance considerations, as well as insight into how sustainability issues impact organisational decision-making and resource allocation for value creation and preservation. It is offered as a six-week online course, with guest speakers that include faculty members with world-leading expertise, accounting firm leaders, and CEOs and CFOs of major corporations who can share insight into current practices and concerns.

Caroline Williams, Director of Oxford Saïd Online, said: “We are proud to partner with the Association, the world’s largest accountancy body, on this essential course for leaders who are responsible for unlocking and transforming their company’s financial success through sustainable growth, profitability, and long-term sustainable value creation. Academia, industry, and businesses must provide comprehensive answers to tackling the climate crisis through critical partnerships like ours.”

The first course will begin 27 September 2023, with future sessions to be offered quarterly. Oxford Saïd’s online methodology features multimedia learning material, webinars (which are recorded), and optional group sessions to further enrich learning. Assessment is continuous and based on a series of practical assignments completed online. Those who complete the course will be able to:

Describe the key drivers of sustainable finance practices in business



Identify areas where sustainability practices can be incorporated into their organisation’s business strategy



Evaluate the opportunities and risks involved in implementing a range of sustainable practices



Interpret the key regulations and frameworks that have relevance for their organisation



Outline effective corporate governance practices and ways of managing their organisation’s sustainability reputation



Create a sustainability transformation plan for their organisation.

“We’re seeing powerful momentum on sustainability issues in the global economy, both in the establishment of consistent, comprehensive international standards and in growing investor demand for a more encompassing definition of business value which goes beyond traditional financial metrics,” said Jeremy Osborn, FCMA, CGMA, CPA (Aust.), AICPA & CIMA’s global head of ESG. “Accounting and finance leaders are at the forefront of this change and need to be armed with new skills and expertise to guide their organisations.”

Those who successfully complete the course will earn a digital certificate jointly signed by Oxford Saïd and AICPA & CIMA. The course is also an unmatched opportunity to develop a global network of contacts on sustainability issues, which will be further enhanced through an invitation to join Oxford Saïd’s Elumni Network. For more information, please visit the course description and registration link.

About ​​Saïd Business School

Saïd Business School at the University of Oxford blends the best of new and old. We are a young, vibrant, and entrepreneurial business school deeply embedded in the world’s most prestigious university. We deliver cutting-edge education and ground-breaking research that transform individuals, organisations, business practice, and society. We educate people for successful business careers and, as a community, we seek to harness our collective expertise and knowledge to help solve pressing global issues such as demographic change, natural resource scarcity and technological challenges. www.sbs.ox.ac.uk

About the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, and AICPA & CIMA

AICPA® & CIMA®, together as the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (the Association), advance the global accounting and finance profession through our work on behalf of 698,000 AICPA and CIMA members, candidates and engaged professionals in 188 countries and territories. Together, we are the worldwide leader on public and management accounting issues through advocacy, support for the CPA license, the CGMA designation and specialised credentials, professional development and thought leadership. We build trust by empowering our members and engaged professionals with the knowledge and opportunities to be leaders in broadening prosperity for a more inclusive, sustainable and resilient future.

The American Institute of CPAs® (AICPA®), the world’s largest member association representing the CPA profession, sets ethical standards for its members and U.S. auditing standards for private companies, not-for-profit organisations and federal, state and local governments. It also develops and grades the Uniform CPA Examination and builds the pipeline of future talent for the public accounting profession.

The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants® (CIMA®) is the world’s leading and largest professional body of management accountants. CIMA works closely with employers and sponsors leading-edge research, constantly updating its professional qualification and professional experience requirements to ensure it remains the employer’s choice when recruiting financially trained business leaders.



