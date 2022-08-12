Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Mining News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

#WomensMonth

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Sibanye Stillwater CEO says market conditions not ideal for gold M&A

12 Aug 2022
By: Nelson Banya
South African gold miner Sibanye Stillwater is focused on operational stability and containing costs as market conditions are not conducive for gold mergers and acquisitions, chief executive Neal Froneman said on Thursday, 11 August.
Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

Sibanye's South African rival Gold Fields said in May it would acquire Canada's Yamana Resources in an all-share deal that valued the Toronto-listed miner at $6.7bn in May. Gold Fields shares fell 20% on the day of the announcement on concerns about dilution and a significant premium on Yamana's valuation.

Asked if Sibanye would consider acquiring more gold assets, Froneman, who has urged gold miners to consolidate, said "the market is just not conducive at this stage to doing value-accretive transactions".

"It's not a buyer's market, which is why we've been quiet. There's still too much froth," Froneman said during an investor call.

Gold remains a key mineral in Sibanye's basket of commodities, he added. "We're moving into a recession and that sort of indicates that there's going to be opportunities."

Zimbabwe to double royalty rate on platinum group metals
Zimbabwe to double royalty rate on platinum group metals

By 29 Jul 2022

US PGM mines production forecast

On Thursday, Sibanye cut the production forecast for its US platinum group metals (PGM) mines after floods in Montana forced a seven-week suspension of operations at its Stillwater mine, cutting an estimated 60,000 ounces from 2022 production.

Sibanye now expects its US PGM mines to produce 445,000-460,000 ounces of platinum and palladium this year, down from 550,000-580,000 ounces expected previously.

Sibanye said it was reviewing its US operations in the face of rising inflation, supply chain constraints, impact of the war in Ukraine, and changing market conditions for palladium, the dominant mineral in its American mines.

Sibanye said it would step up mine development and focus on training and retaining staff to reduce its reliance on expensive contract labor that has driven costs up recently.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: Gold Fields, Neal Froneman, platinum group metals, Sibanye Stillwater, Nelson Banya

Related

Zimbabwe to double royalty rate on platinum group metals
Zimbabwe to double royalty rate on platinum group metals29 Jul 2022
Kumba pins hopes on China's infrastructure stimulus
Kumba pins hopes on China's infrastructure stimulus27 Jul 2022
Eskom faces growing financial strain, says S&P Global
Eskom faces growing financial strain, says S&P Global21 Jul 2022
Impala Platinum signs five-year wage deal
Impala Platinum signs five-year wage deal29 Jun 2022
Omnia sees Africa increasing farm input support amid food security fears
Omnia sees Africa increasing farm input support amid food security fears21 Jun 2022
Appian begins legal proceedings in $1.2bn claim against Sibanye-Stillwater
Appian begins legal proceedings in $1.2bn claim against Sibanye-Stillwater30 May 2022
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz