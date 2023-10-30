Sold out show as Gagasi FM celebrates 10 years of Beach Fest

The 10th Annual Gagasi FM Beach Fest tickets are sold out! With about two weeks before the event, tickets were confirmed as sold out on Thursday afternoon. Saturday, 2 December 2023, is the date and Moses Mabhida People’s Park is the venue where listeners of the country’s biggest regional radio station will gather to celebrate the official kick-off of KZN summer.

The much-anticipated biggest summer event will feature big names in the entertainment scene such as TKZee, Nasty C, Maphorisa, Tyler ICU, Dlala Thukzin, Blaq Diamond, Thinah Zungu, Nomfundo Mo, Khaya Mthethwa, Bello no Gallo, Dladla Mshunqisi, K.O, Murumba Pitch, Big Zulu, Professor and Gagasi FM’s finest DJ’s on the decks. Also joining the stage as MCs will be Gagasi FM’s Felix Hlophe, Penny Ntuli, Minnie Ntuli, Heazy, Zisto, Khaya Dladla and Hope Mbhele among others. Gagasi FM will also broadcast live from the venue from 10am until 10pm.

"The Gagasi FM Beach Fest has seen so much growth over the past 10 years. The fact that we have sold out two weeks before the event is evident of the entertainment value we have built behind this brand. This is more than just the event; it has become a lifestyle and the official entry to a summer season for KZN that resonates so much with our audience. For the first time this year we are using a venue that is not a beach facility due to the growth of the event, but we can assure our listeners that the essence of the event will not be lost. Come 2 December they will witness a beach experience at People’s Park,” says Gagasi FM’s head of commercial hub, Pinky Myeni.

Gates will open at 10am and cooler boxes will be allowed inside the venue for free between 10am and 12am. Thereafter R100 will be charged per cooler box until 3pm. No bottles will be allowed inside the venue.

The 10th Annual Gagasi FM Beach Fest is in partnership with Vodacom, SA Tourism and eThekwini Municipality.

#SiyabanikaLeSummer!

