Africa


Hot 102.7FM and ACDC Dynamics put the power back in the hands of small business

25 Jul 2023
Issued by: HOT 102.7FM
Nine small and medium-sized businesses are celebrating a Friday to remember, after walking away from Hot 102.7FM's Power Partner Promotion with ACDC Dynamics significantly better off.
Hot 102.7FM and ACDC Dynamics put the power back in the hands of small business

The two-week campaign wrapped up with the grand prize draw at Hot House in Northriding on 22 July and culminated in SJ Caterers winning themselves a R150,000 power solution, courtesy of ACDC Dynamics.

That’s after business owner Shantal Jayanathan correctly picked out the ‘winning torch’ in the lucky draw, with Hot 102.7FM running a fun ‘grand reveal’ that had all nine finalists lined up and given a torch to switch on, with only one loaded with batteries.

“I can’t tell you how much this means to me and my business,” said Jayanathan. “All I can think about is the hours of lost productivity and working through the darkness just to make delivery in the morning. A huge thanks to ACDC Dynamics and Hot 102.7FM!”

The nine finalists earned themselves a place in the draw by entering on www.Hot1027.co.za and providing details on their business and how the power solution up for grabs would increase their productivity and profitability.

The competition ran on the Hot 1027 Breakfast show, with each finalist also winning a Waka Waka solar power bank, courtesy of ACDC Dynamics.

Not only that – all nine finalists walked away with a R50,000 airtime package from Hot 102.7FM, ensuring no-one left Hot House empty-handed.

“This really was about ‘giving the power back’ to our small and medium-sized enterprises, who play such a huge role in the South African economy,” said Lloyd Madurai, managing director of Hot 102.7FM. “Hot 102.7FM prides itself on its role as the perfect partner to South Africa’s SMMEs and this campaign spoke directly to that.”

Hot 102.7FM and ACDC Dynamics put the power back in the hands of small business

The Power Partner Promotion with ACDC Dynamics ran for two weeks across Hot 102.7FM. There was a clear focus on SMMEs, with each finalist being interviewed on air, addressing one of the most topical and pressing issues facing small businesses in South Africa – power.

“Hot 102.7FM clearly shared our view on what we wanted to achieve with this campaign, as shown by the airtime packages gifted to each finalist,” said Colette Harwood, marketing manager of ACDC Dynamics. “It was about giving back to these small businesses and the audience and target market were just perfect with us, along with the radio station’s execution of the campaign, which was great value for money, with lots of added value and a significant return on investment.”

Hot 102.7FM is currently celebrating its second birthday and is running an on-air competition to the end of July, playing off the number ‘two’, that will culminate in two listeners heading to New York on an all-expenses-paid four-night stay in the American city.

HOT 102.7FM
HOT 102.7FM is Joburg's newest commercial radio station, broadcasting to the greater Johannesburg area and beyond on a powerful 10-kilowatt transmitter. The station's music format of "Old Skool and R&B" is complemented by a line-up of the best presenters, entertaining, amusing and compelling content, including pertinent, relevant news and traffic information.
Lloyd Madurai, Hot 102.7FM



