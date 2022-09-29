OFM lends voice to 'One Festival, Many Stories'

OFM, the Sound of Your Life, lends its voice to 'One Festival, Many Stories' by coming on board as a media partner of Central South Africa's premier arts festival, the Vrystaat Arts Festival.

This arts festival takes place on the University of the Free State’s Bloemfontein campus from Sunday, 2 October to Saturday, 8 October 2022.

The festival will present theatre, dance and music productions in Afrikaans, English and Sesotho, as well as literature, sound art, and visual and experimental art. The much-loved arts, crafts and food market will start on Tuesday, 4 October and be open daily from 9am to 7pm.

The festival programme can be viewed at vrystaatkunstefees.co.za. Entry tickets to the festival grounds as well as tickets to the productions can be bought at webtickets.co.za.

OFM will also broadcast live from the Vrystaat Arts Festival on Friday, 7 October, with The Joyride from 3pm to 6pm, and on Saturday 8 October, from 12pm to 4pm, with The Real Good Weekend.

For further information, contact az.oc.mfo@gnitekram.



