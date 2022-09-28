Matt Flax joins 947 Drive with Thando

Primedia welcomes Matt Flax to the 947 Drive with Thando Thabethe in the 3 to 7pm slot. This will come into effect on 3 October as part of the 947 refresh.

Matt Flax joins 947 from YFM where he was co-host and executive producer of #HomeRunWithAyandaMVP and before that, he was host and producer of Weekend Lunch. He keeps himself busy with freelance voice work and had some on-campus experience at Voice of Wits for five years.

Flax also has a degree in psychology and media studies as well as additional qualifications in social media and radio station management.

Station manager Ravi Naidoo says, “Change is inevitable in life and in broadcasting and we view this as part of the dynamic nature of 947 as a station and Primedia Broadcasting as a whole.”

Flax says, “As a lover of great radio, I have always been in awe of the projects, on-air moments and personalities that 947 is known for. It is an honour to be joining a station that is actively pushing what is possible within the media landscape.”

Flax adds “I am beyond excited to be working alongside Thando Thabethe as a voice I have always looked up to and look forward to adding my own sound to the afternoon airwaves.”

Ravi continues, “While Flax brings a youthful outlook he has many years of professional radio knowledge, skills and experience behind him and I know that he will be an asset to the team.”



