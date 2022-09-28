Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Primedia BroadcastingOFM RadioBateleur Brand PlanningTractor OutdoorSmoke Customer IntelligenceBurnesseoJacaranda FMMultiChoice Connected VideoShowmaxAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingGrey AfricaHook, Line & SinkerKAP Industrial HoldingsHaveYouHeardWunderman ThompsonEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Radio Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Market Insights and Strategy Specialist Johannesburg
  • Sales Representative Pretoria
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Matt Flax joins 947 Drive with Thando

    28 Sep 2022
    Issued by: Primedia Broadcasting
    Primedia welcomes Matt Flax to the 947 Drive with Thando Thabethe in the 3 to 7pm slot. This will come into effect on 3 October as part of the 947 refresh.
    Matt Flax joins 947 Drive with Thando

    Matt Flax joins 947 from YFM where he was co-host and executive producer of #HomeRunWithAyandaMVP and before that, he was host and producer of Weekend Lunch. He keeps himself busy with freelance voice work and had some on-campus experience at Voice of Wits for five years.

    Flax also has a degree in psychology and media studies as well as additional qualifications in social media and radio station management.

    Station manager Ravi Naidoo says, “Change is inevitable in life and in broadcasting and we view this as part of the dynamic nature of 947 as a station and Primedia Broadcasting as a whole.”

    Flax says, “As a lover of great radio, I have always been in awe of the projects, on-air moments and personalities that 947 is known for. It is an honour to be joining a station that is actively pushing what is possible within the media landscape.”

    Flax adds “I am beyond excited to be working alongside Thando Thabethe as a voice I have always looked up to and look forward to adding my own sound to the afternoon airwaves.”

    Ravi continues, “While Flax brings a youthful outlook he has many years of professional radio knowledge, skills and experience behind him and I know that he will be an asset to the team.”

    NextOptions
    Primedia Broadcasting
    Primedia Broadcasting is the home to premium radio stations in Gauteng and the Western Cape and specialises in omnichannel converged solutions that deliver results.
    Read more: Ravi Naidoo, Primedia Broadcasting, Thando Thabethe

    Related

    Image supplied: Previous emerging creative Luke Rudman
    Design Indaba Emerging Creatives programme calls for entries8 Sep 2022
    Joburgers on the hunt for the best burger in the city with Anele and the Club on 947
    Primedia BroadcastingJoburgers on the hunt for the best burger in the city with Anele and the Club on 94723 Aug 2022
    Primedia celebrates the giant contribution of Jeremy Mansfield
    Primedia BroadcastingPrimedia celebrates the giant contribution of Jeremy Mansfield17 Aug 2022
    Harnaaz Sandhu, Suzette van der Merwe, Thulisile Madonsela,Zozibini Tunzi, Thando Thabethe, Devi Sankaree Govender and Rolene Strauss are the judges for Miss South Africa 2022
    Miss South Africa 2022 judges announced3 Aug 2022
    Greater heights at Primedia for leading political journalist Matshidiso 'Tshidi' Madia
    Primedia BroadcastingGreater heights at Primedia for leading political journalist Matshidiso 'Tshidi' Madia3 Aug 2022
    Primedia Broadcasting's new rates: Strong value and the best return on investment
    Primedia BroadcastingPrimedia Broadcasting's new rates: Strong value and the best return on investment21 Jul 2022
    Image supplied: The Johnny Clegg tribute show will take place in time for the anniversary of his passing
    Johnny Clegg Tribute Show set to go this month6 Jul 2022
    Flagship business incubator announces 10 beneficiaries
    Primedia BroadcastingFlagship business incubator announces 10 beneficiaries6 Jul 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz