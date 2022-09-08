Industries

    East Coast Radio bags 15 nominations at the 2022 Radio Awards

    8 Sep 2022
    Issued by: East Coast Radio
    KZN's No.1 Hit Music Station is up for the coveted 'Station of the Year' accolade at the 2022 Radio Awards.
    East Coast Radio bags 15 nominations at the 2022 Radio Awards

    East Coast Radio received a total of 15 nominations with several shows and presenters being recognised in various categories.

    The recognition speaks to the station’s commitment to providing its diverse audience with the best hit music, local news, and on-air talent.

    This is the 12th year that the Radio Awards will honour “exceptional and innovative excellence” in South Africa’s radio industry.

    The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on Saturday, 26 November 2022, in Parktown, Johannesburg.

    Congratulations to our nominees in the following categories:

    • Station of the Year
    • Best Breakfast Show in South Africa – Darren, Keri and Sky
    • Best Afternoon Drive Presenter – J Sbu
    • Best Daytime Show – Carol Ofori
    • Best Internet Radio Show – East Coast Gold: Weekend Breakfast with GuyMcDonald
    • Best Internet Radio Show – East Coast Gold: The More Music Breakfast showwith Gordon Graham
    • Best Business and Finance Show – Business Watch
    • Best Community Project – The Big Favour
    • Best Night-Time Show: Mike V
    • Best Promotions Stunt/Event – V for Valentine's Day
    • Best Promotion/Stunt - East Coast Radio Presenter Search
    • Multi – Channel Promotion - Every Caller Wins
    • Best Sports Presenter – Sky Tshabalala
    • Best Station Imaging
    • My Station – Most Votes

    East Coast Radio’s Managing Director, Boni Mchunu, is elated for Team ECR.

    “I’m very proud of my team and the effort to stay innovative and produce excellent work. As East Coast Radio, we are thrilled to see talent, shows, and ideas being recognised by the industry, and we promise to continue to provide KZN with an outstanding listening experience. My team and I are cautiously optimistic and hoping for a positive outcome,” said Mchunu.

    Well done and good luck to all the nominees.

    Keep your eyes and ears locked onto East Coast Radio for more world class radio.

    Listen online, on-air, and via DStv channel 836 so you never have to miss an award-winning moment.

    East Coast Radio
    East Coast Radio is KwaZulu-Natal's number one; for hit music, for inspiring content, for updated information and for making memories. East Coast Radio is a brand as energetic and vibrant as the people from the East Coast of South Africa.
