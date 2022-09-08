East Coast Radio bags 15 nominations at the 2022 Radio Awards

East Coast Radio received a total of 15 nominations with several shows and presenters being recognised in various categories.
The recognition speaks to the station’s commitment to providing its diverse audience with the best hit music, local news, and on-air talent.
This is the 12th year that the Radio Awards will honour “exceptional and innovative excellence” in South Africa’s radio industry.
The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on Saturday, 26 November 2022, in Parktown, Johannesburg.
East Coast Radio’s Managing Director, Boni Mchunu, is elated for Team ECR.
“I’m very proud of my team and the effort to stay innovative and produce excellent work. As East Coast Radio, we are thrilled to see talent, shows, and ideas being recognised by the industry, and we promise to continue to provide KZN with an outstanding listening experience. My team and I are cautiously optimistic and hoping for a positive outcome,” said Mchunu.
Well done and good luck to all the nominees.
