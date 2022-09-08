East Coast Radio bags 15 nominations at the 2022 Radio Awards

KZN's No.1 Hit Music Station is up for the coveted 'Station of the Year' accolade at the 2022 Radio Awards.

East Coast Radio received a total of 15 nominations with several shows and presenters being recognised in various categories.

The recognition speaks to the station’s commitment to providing its diverse audience with the best hit music, local news, and on-air talent.

This is the 12th year that the Radio Awards will honour “exceptional and innovative excellence” in South Africa’s radio industry.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on Saturday, 26 November 2022, in Parktown, Johannesburg.

Congratulations to our nominees in the following categories:

Station of the Year

Best Breakfast Show in South Africa – Darren, Keri and Sky

Best Afternoon Drive Presenter – J Sbu

Best Daytime Show – Carol Ofori

Best Internet Radio Show – East Coast Gold: Weekend Breakfast with GuyMcDonald

Best Internet Radio Show – East Coast Gold: The More Music Breakfast showwith Gordon Graham

Best Business and Finance Show – Business Watch

Best Community Project – The Big Favour

Best Night-Time Show: Mike V

Best Promotions Stunt/Event – V for Valentine's Day

Best Promotion/Stunt - East Coast Radio Presenter Search

Multi – Channel Promotion - Every Caller Wins

Best Sports Presenter – Sky Tshabalala

Best Station Imaging

My Station – Most Votes

East Coast Radio’s Managing Director, Boni Mchunu, is elated for Team ECR.

“I’m very proud of my team and the effort to stay innovative and produce excellent work. As East Coast Radio, we are thrilled to see talent, shows, and ideas being recognised by the industry, and we promise to continue to provide KZN with an outstanding listening experience. My team and I are cautiously optimistic and hoping for a positive outcome,” said Mchunu.

Well done and good luck to all the nominees.

Keep your eyes and ears locked onto East Coast Radio for more world class radio.

Listen online, on-air, and via DStv channel 836 so you never have to miss an award-winning moment.



