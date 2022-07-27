Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

The Media KrateTBWAClockworkPrimedia BroadcastingKantarIMC ConferenceWayFillianMigrationYehBaby Marketing CreativesAFDAMeltwaterJacaranda FMNew MediaNielsenIQM&C Saatchi AbelEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Radio Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • PR Specialist Writer Cape Town
  • Chief Intelligence Officer Johannesburg
  • IT 1st Line Support Technician Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Mediamark launches community radio sales offering

    27 Jul 2022
    Issued by: Mediamark
    Audio and digital solutions company, Mediamark, has launched a new sales division that will represent the community radio space called CommVibe. In an industry first, Mediamark will be taking a package of Western Cape based community radio stations into the market, with the combined audience of just over 860,000 listeners. The offering is available to buy on Telmar and other planning tools through an aggregated audience buy.
    Mediamark launches community radio sales offering

    Mediamark is owned by Kagiso Media, born out of the Kagiso Trust over 25 years ago. The organisation has always played an important role in empowering and uplifting communities. “We had been asking how best we could play in the community radio space, using our deep knowledge and experience and also how we could help upskill community stations commercially, when we decided to adopt this innovative model,” explains Mediamark CEO Wayne Bischoff.

    The decision to open the community radio sales division follows on from an extensive consultation process with both the advertising industry and community stations themselves. “What became clear is that there were three stumbling blocks to advertisers wanting to buy airtime advertising at a community level: firstly, it was difficult from a planning perspective to approach numerous smaller stations, secondly, they weren’t sure if their spots were actually flighted, and thirdly, there was uncertainty about whether the revenue had eventually reached the community stations,” says Bischoff.

    Through their unique offering, CommVibe, powered by Mediamark, aims to address all three concerns. Mervyn Naidu, head of business development at Mediamark says: “Through the offering, we are providing advertisers access to a large aggregated and predominantly untapped audience across different audience segments, using radio stations who really understand the vibration of the communities they serve. We are also offering almost real-time proof of flighting/broadcast.”

    Media guru, Gordon Muller is a big proponent of community radio. He likens ‘community’ to an atom: “At the centre of the atom is the ‘nucleus’: the central energy force that holds the atom (community) together. Each community will have a different energy source.”

    Naidu says because community radio stations revolve around their specific shared ‘nucleus’ they have deeply loyal listeners. He adds: “They are an invested audience with a high time spent listening. So, we’re essentially offering advertisers an opportunity to upweight their campaigns by reaching this aggregated and deeply engaged audience, and over 400,000 who aren’t listening to any commercial stations at all."

    While CommVibe will initially only have a Western Cape offering, the plan is to roll out similar packages across other provinces.

    NextOptions
    Mediamark
    Mediamark is the leading audio and digital solutions company representing world class media brands.
    Read more: community radio, Wayne Bischoff, Kagiso Media, Gordon Muller, Mervyn Naidu, Mediamark, Kagiso Trust



    Related

    Source: © Elisha News Zibonele FM, the Khayelitsha-based community station is due to be closed this Wednesday by Icasa
    Dispute over Icasa's closure of Zibonele FM19 Jul 2022
    New podcast aimed at empowering Mzansi's youth launches
    Jacaranda FMNew podcast aimed at empowering Mzansi's youth launches6 Jul 2022
    Mediamark undergoes bold new rebrand
    MediamarkMediamark undergoes bold new rebrand24 Jun 2022
    Supplied. Kaya 959’s managing director, Sibongile Mtyali has loved radio since she was a little girl
    Kaya 959's Sibongile Mtyali's love affair with radio3 Jun 2022
    Marketing Indaba back at CTICC with its live in-person marketing conference
    Cadek MediaMarketing Indaba back at CTICC with its live in-person marketing conference20 May 2022
    Source:
    Why is community radio an essential investment?30 Mar 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz