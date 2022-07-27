BehindtheSelfie: Bronwyn Pretorius, executive head of marketing at Mukuru

This week, we spoke with Bronwyn Pretorius, executive head of marketing at Africa FinTech company Mukuru.

Image supplied: Bronwyn Pretorius, executive head of marketing at Mukuru

Although she has been in the marketing world for a long time, Pretorius is not done using her talents to bring ideas to reality - such as launching the Women in Leadership programme at Mukuru, where previously taboo conversations about gender bias can be discussed and improved on.

We find out more about her life, her work and what goes on behind the scenes…

Tell us a bit more about what you do?

I am a custodian of the Mukuru brand and customer, ensuring we are well represented and competitive within the fintech market. I care about customer experience, offering them the best value through campaigns, so they choose the Mukuru brand every time. To do this, I have the support of my vibrant team of 20 talented individuals across brand management, campaign management, CSI, events, internal communications, PR, design and digital marketing.

Ultimately, I craft strategies and manage all aspects relating to the production and implementation of campaigns.

What’s really behind your selfie?

I am a mom of two, married for ten years, and I have a weird obsession with LinkedIn – it’s the first social media platform I look at in the morning and the last one I check in the evening. It has so many inspirational people and stories that positively influence my outlook.

Growing up, what did you want to do?

It's a funny story, actually. When I was much younger, I wanted to be an attorney. So much so, that I was enrolled at UWC and studied LLB for just over a year. It was a short stint, and my dream to become Ally McBeal was shattered by the reality that it wasn’t as glamorous as I had initially thought.

How did you end up doing what you do now?

I have always been somewhat creative, and after job shadowing a family member in the world of TV production, I was drawn to the idea of studying marketing. I then did my qualification in marketing and worked for a few media agencies before landing my first real marketing role at Shoprite Holdings, where I joined as a marketing campaign manager.

Over ten years, I held various marketing positions at Shoprite, before becoming the national marketing manager across the Shoprite, Usave, Liquorshop, financial services and MediRite brands. I steered the marketing, media and white space initiatives for five brands across the continent and was the marketing lead on the extremely successful loyalty programme Checkers Xtra Savings.

After more than a decade in retail, I decided I needed a change and discovered the wonderful work and purpose behind Mukuru, where I have been since 2019.

Tell us a bit about some highlights of your career.

The most recent is negotiating and executing the 2022 Mukuru sponsorships; becoming the official sleeve sponsor of Crystal Palace Premier League Football Club, landing our 2022 brand ambassador Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira and obtaining the naming rights of the Mighty Mukuru Wanderers, a top soccer team in Malawi.

We also did a successful rebrand and repositioning of Mukuru in 2022. Some personal accolades include being a guest panellist on Martech Vibe in 2021, discussing the importance of data and featuring as one of Martech Vibe's Top CMOs to Watch in 2021 and a feature on Capitol Report about my career in marketing.

When you’re not busy working, what do you do? How do you socialise these days?

These days my social life revolves around my children, finding fun places for them to explore, hiking and spending loads of time with close family. When the opportunity avails itself, I am an avid karaoke singer, along with my husband, who is the Luther Vandross to my Mariah Carey.

What are you watching/reading/listening to right now?

I am listening to the How to Become Awesome at Your Job podcast, recommended by a colleague. It provides some great tips and reminders of how to ensure you achieve success without losing the idea of having some balance.

I love to read articles and watch inspirational YouTube videos that keep me honest about where I am at and where I still need to develop. I think it’s important to remain grounded yet hungry and constantly aim to improve. All of us are a work in progress which is why I love all material by Brené Brown.

What’s your favourite gif?

Anything that has a face palm effect. I feel like on the inside, it is my response to many conversations, except I don’t show it on the outside. The inner Bronwyn uses it all the time.

What are you hoping to achieve for the rest of the year?

With Mukuru, anything is possible. I am excited to work further in taking the brand to the global stage, and I can’t wait to see the Mukuru name feature on the sleeves of the English Premier League team Crystal Palace when the new season starts in August.