Learners back on air for Youth Day on Algoa FM

Aspirant radio announcers and DJs will be given a taste of being on air through a virtual Algoa FM "takeover" on Youth Day, 16 June.

Fifteen learners living in the Algoa FM footprint have been selected after sending in 60-second voice clips motivating why they should be given a chance to be on air, according to Algoa FM programme manager Baydu Adams.



“Our youth programme looks at giving learners a first in a lifetime opportunity to experience the magic of radio from or side of the microphone.



“We always encourage growth and development for youngsters, and this is a great opportunity to interact with young radio lovers across Algoa Country," he says.



With Covid regulations still in place the learners will be prepared and coached online, and will be presenting virtually together with the in-studio broadcaster.



They will take turns to be on air on Thursday, 16 June 2022, from nine in the morning through to five in the afternoon.



