East Coast Radio freshens up its weekend and evening line-up

As the needs of the East Coast Radio (ECR) audience constantly change and evolves, so too does the product that the station brings to its listeners. This includes the best in music, local news, and information with relatable, fun presenters to blend it all together.

East Coast Radio is switching up its weekend and evening line-up. Kicking off weekend mornings will be a brand-new breakfast show hosted by the winner of the 2021 ECR Presenter Search, Styles Mbatha. His warm and energising personality is the perfect way to get listeners out of bed and ready for a great day. Styles is a natural radio presenter and has fast become a fan favourite on the station.The bubbly Jane Linley-Thomas brings with her a wealth of radio presenting experience and takes over the 2pm to 6pm slot. She will be playing lots of KZN’s No.1 hits and adding her vibrant, kind-hearted approach to weekend afternoon listening.Tee Xaba moves from her weekend slot and joins the weekday line-up, hosting Monday to Thursday from 7pm to 10pm. Tee is a trendsetter and influencer on social media, and a well-known actress and TV personality. She will be the perfect companion as our audience unwinds.Deon Govender will present the Friday evening 7pm to 10pm party show, bringing you the best party hits and setting the perfect mood for a great weekend. He will also bring his wealth of radio experience to the late-night weekday slot from 10pm to 1am. Deon is one of the country’s top DJs and a motoring specialist. He will keep our audience entertained into the early hours of the morning.Sam Cele, who previously hosted the weeknight 10pm to 1am show, will now host Friday to Sunday from 10pm to 2am. He will bring his cool, calm style to late-night weekends, giving our audience the perfect playlist to sit back and take it easy to.Our SA music focus, #PlayLocal, will be hosted by the talented Mike V, who in addition to his early breakfast show, will now bring a new focus to local artists and their music, featuring the best from South Africa and creating a springboard for up-and-coming KZN artists, too. The show is on air on Sunday evenings from 6pm to 10pm.Danny Guselli remains in his popular weekend 10am to 2pm slot and the man with the golden voice, Gordon Graham, entertains on Saturdays from 6pm to 10pm.ECR’s managing director, Boni Mchunu, says: “I am excited about the changes to the line-up where we are bringing a mix of experience and exciting new talent. I wish the presenters all the best in their new time slots and look forward to them delivering excellent content and music for our listeners and delivering audience numbers in the months to come.”Programming manager, Zane Derbyshire, mentions that creating a line-up with a broad appeal is important to the ECR strategy. This is to ensure the offering speaks to the diverse ECR audience. “I am thrilled that we can create new shows that will deliver on the needs and lifestyles of our audience, while creating platforms for our presenters to shine.”These changes to the weekend and evening line-up commence on Saturday, 2 July 2022.