Jazzy and Danny add exciting new shows to Jacaranda FM's weekend lineup

Jacaranda FM has tweaked its regular weekend lineup to include popular weekday talent during Mzansi’s down time. Changes to the weekend lineup include the addition of Weekends with Danny Painter
on Saturdays from 4–7pm, and Sunday Session with DJ Jazzy D
on Sundays from 2–6pm.
Danny Painter will celebrate Mzansi’s relaxed weekend mode with popular hits and her signature chilled-out but super engaged vibe. “I’m bringing a little less love, and a lot more of the music that you love. My lineup will be peppered with interviews from local and international artists, and I can’t wait to spend my late Saturday afternoons exactly as one should – with our Jacaranda FM family and the great music that connects us,” comments Painter.
“Jacaranda FM listeners love how Danny involves them in her popular weekday show – Love Songs with Danny
. She’s great at making anyone feel like an old friend, and perfectly suited for the relaxed but connected weekend programming we want to offer our listeners,” said Hennie Myburgh, programme manager at Jacaranda FM.
Painter’s Saturday programme will set the perfect tone for The Houseparty with Jazzy D
– which kicks-off at 7pm. Jacaranda FM will also add Sunday Sessions with DJ Jazzy D
, where he aims to keep the vibe chilled and familiar. DJ Jazzy D will be presenting a series of expertly crafted songs, created to keep you in a relaxed Sunday mood that will have you belting out a ballad or singing along to an all-time favourite.
“I always dreamed of having a Sunday Show where I can play the best laid back songs and take listeners on a journey. It’s my seventh year at Jacaranda FM and I am ready to take a step forward with this wonderful opportunity to express a different side of myself and highlight my theoretical music knowledge. Think of the show as your dessert after Sunday lunch,” said DJ Jazzy D.
DJ Jazzy D is a Jacaranda FM audience-favourite with a massive following of music aficionado’s. Jazzy’s Sunday show won’t be an extension of The Houseparty with Jazzy D
, but rather an opportunity to showcase his versatility.
“I think our listeners will be delighted to see another side of Jazzy, and equally thrilled to have Danny’s presence felt over the weekend,” adds Myburgh.
About Jacaranda FM
broadcasts at 94.2FM from Midrand, Gauteng and is one of the most popular radio stations with a substantial footprint across Mzansi. The station has a bilingual (English and Afrikaans) commercial license in the country; broadcasting regionally across Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and the North West Province.
Jacaranda FM also carries a national footprint through streaming audio on www.jacarandafm.com
or the Jacaranda FM App. The multi-channel media brand provides an array of popular talent, easy-listening music, radio programming, social media engagement, concerts, online shopping, as well as sporting and social events.
Sustainable community initiatives form part of Jacaranda FM’s DNA with Good Morning Angels helping people and communities in need for the past 16 years. The station engages with over four million people across their platforms monthly, and provides market access for thousands of businesses seeking to engage a loyal South African community.