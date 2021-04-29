Mornings with Mack: A new dawn at Jacaranda FM

Jacaranda FM is one of the most consistent radio stations in South Africa and not often known for changing their lineup, so when they do it’s big news. On Monday, 3 May 2021, the station kicks off early morning listening with Mornings with Mack
. The current late-night presenter moves to mornings where he will be priming Mzanzi’s early risers with his infectious personality, Monday to Friday between 4am and 6am.
Target Group Index South Africa 2019 (TGISA) shows that Jacaranda FM listeners have a keen sense of adventure and believe 'that you only live once', so it's important to have as much fun as possible...
“Our listener data highlighted a few new listenership pattern changes as a result of Covid-19 and the lockdown. We knew our listeners were moving to increased and longer listening time via streaming, but, interestingly, our listeners were also up and active earlier,” said Hennie Myburgh Jacaranda FM programme manager. Mornings with Mack
will replace More Music You Love Early Mornings
to provide Jacaranda FM’s early risers with a companion eager to take them into Breakfast with Martin Bester
from 6am to 9am. If you’re a fan of good music and love singing along in the shower, looking for an energy boost to drive those last night shift hours, love singing along whilst you prep your kids meals or even looking for an online gym club with some of the best trainers in the country, then Mornings with Mack
is the show for you.
“I can’t wait to share a new show feature that will get you active at 5.15am, so set your alarm and gear up because it’s about to get funky! I’ll be bringing great conversations, epic challenges, easy meal prep tips, and tapping into all the online gamers out there,” comments Mack Rapapali, Jacaranda FM Mornings with Mack
presenter.
Name:
Thabiso Pendrose Rapapali but call me Mack.Your slogan says:
I don’t give up. Ever.Tell us about South Africans:
Whenever I travel locally, I discover stories that give me new perspectives on South Africa. Because of her people, I fall in love with our country over and over again.You want to quit…
Smoking cigarettes.You love…
my beautiful daughter, she means more than the world to me.The one song you can listen to on repeat…forever?
“Don’t Stop” – Journey.Three things you can’t live without:
My cellphone, protein powder and a microphone.TV obsession:
Kim Kardashian anything!You can host three dinner guests, dead or alive?
Jay Z, Nelson Mandela and Bin Laden. Where can we find you on Friday?
The Bosvelder, Little Britain, Ridgebacks or Trademarx – pull in!Biggest regret:
Not telling my mom I love her enough. Phobia:
Shucks, snakes hey!You need to cover your tracks, you call…
My Ouma!Favourite colour?
Is Blue Bulls a colour?Fondest childhood memory?
Lol, writing a letter to Santa in the North Pole and actually receiving a gift from the Post Office with a letter in return from Santa .Yeyiii! Wise words:
I lived inside my bakkie, on the streets of Gauteng for nine months to follow my dream. I could have given up, but giving up was not an option and look where I’m sitting now – a headliner for Martin Bester and the Breakfast team!
Jacaranda FM broadcasts at 94.2FM from Midrand, Gauteng and is one of the most popular radio stations with a substantial footprint across Mzansi. The station has the only bilingual commercial licence in the country; broadcasting regionally in English and Afrikaans across Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and the North West Province.
Jacaranda FM also carries a national footprint through DSTV and streaming audiences. The multi-channel media brand provides an array of popular talent, easy-listening music, radio programming, social media engagement, concerts, online shopping, as well as sporting and social events.
Sustainable community initiatives form part of Jacaranda FM’s DNA with Good Morning Angels helping people and communities in need for the past 16 years. The station engages with over four million people across their platforms monthly, and provides market access for thousands of businesses seeking to engage a loyal South African community.