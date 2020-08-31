New horizons for radio revenue agency

Media Beat is a specialised agency that was born out of a sincere passion for community radio. With extensive experience in radio, they are divergent in their thinking, while making sure their clients get the best possible service and the most out of their investment.
Founder, radio specialist Charita van der Berg from says: “I am thrilled about our partnership with Love Radio and that we are able to bring this unique service to Southern Africa. Media Beat was interested in finding alternative revenue streams for community radio stations and with this partnership we can create those opportunities for clients.”
Love Radio delivers online revenues exclusively for the radio industry. Using content writing services on behalf of clients, Love Radio have been working with almost 100 local stations in the UK since March.
Ben Tuffin, director of opportunities at the Hampshire-based agency says: “We’re excited to announce a partnership with Media Beat in Southern Africa where we will deliver online revenues from digital clients across their growing portfolio of stations. We started as a way to increase revenues for community stations in the UK and it hasn’t taken long for us to explore this as a global opportunity for our clients.”
An Adelaide office covering Australia and New Zealand is likely to open later this year. The Australasian operation is planned to work on behalf of around 400 stations.
Radio stations in Southern Africa interested in finding out more about Media Beat’s digital revenue solution should email az.oc.taebaidem@nimda
or visit www.mediabeat.co.za