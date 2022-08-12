Cape Town moving companies' reputations do matter

Trust and expertise are not written into the removal quotes that you get, and you will have to delve deeper into the companies that you have narrowed down as potential furniture movers of your household goods.

It is estimated that 70% of the reasoning behind a customer choosing a removal company is the furniture removal price! This motivation to use price to choose your furniture removal company might well be the start of a bad removal experience.

We believe from experience that it's better to start the other way around and select three top moving companies in Cape Town based on their reputation, and then isolate one of those more specialised furniture movers that offer the better price.

Different moving companies have different areas of focus, which is why there might be a substantial price range because they are different in focus. There are some very good removal companies in Cape Town that only provide local furniture removals services but don’t provide long distance. Just because they are not large moving companies providing national removal service doesn’t mean that they don’t provide a quality local moving company service.

Then you have larger moving companies providing and focusing on long distance removals but that are not really interested in local moves because they are using their smaller trucks and resources to distribute all their loads arriving from Johannesburg and other South African cities!

Therefore, when you isolate your top three moving companies for a local move, then you must determine whether they are local or national focused. You will get a much better removal price from a company with local furniture removal focus.

Local moving companies in Somerset West are becoming more and more popular as the area has grown aggressively over the last 10 years.

However, you do get moving companies that are focused on both like Cape Removals, who have trained their teams specifically for the local furniture removal space that covers all of the Western Cape and they have a separate department that only handles national and share load removals between all South African cities including popular routes like Johannesburg to Cape Town, Pretoria, KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and the Garden Route.

Moving can be a very stressful and expensive time in your life. That’s why we at SA Furniture Removals pride ourselves to making it a pleasurable and more affordable experience for you.

We have dedicated teams who will give you professional service with a smile, whether you move locally in the Western Cape or nationally.

We have shared loads between all South African cities that are more cost effective for your budget, as we could have up to ten clients using one truck. This is a weekly trip with a turnaround period of about five days. We have different teams set up to assist with your removal whether it be town to town or city to city. Using this method, it brings the cost for removal down considerably. We also have unscheduled trips at times which are even more cost effective. So, if you don’t have fixed dates, then this is also a great option for you.

If you need assistance to get started on your moving process, then contact one of our consultants and they will gladly guide you through this personally. If you need a moving company in Pretoria, Cape Town, Johannesburg, Durban or along Eastern Cape and the Garden route, then our consultants can help you!

We have a very compassionate team who are willing to guide you step by step. If you need assistance on what needs wrapping, then we can advise. If you need assistance packing, then we can assist with this as well. If you would like to do the packing yourself, then we are able to deliver what is required. Each of our consultants is skilled in making your moving process as stress-free as possible.



