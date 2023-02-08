P.S. We love you!

Doesn't it just suck that Valentine's Day is falling on a Tuesday this year? Well, you can still have that romantic weekend getaway with your darling during the month of love aka February 2023 with City Lodge Hotel Group's Courtyard Hotels, City Lodges Hotels, and Town Lodges.

We’ve put together special rates for weekend stays – Friday, Saturday and/or Sunday – starting at just R749 per room per night for two people sharing, and on Valentine’s Day we will be surprising all our couples (double occupancy, room only) with a delicious cheese platter and some bubbles in their room – with love from us! Couples staying at Road Lodges will appreciate the 10% off best available rates over the same period, and will also be spoilt with in-room treats.

The weekend special rate is bookable on our website – www.clhg.com – click on WKND Special. If you’re not a member of our Rewards loyalty programme, consider signing up before you book and start earning points towards discounts on future stays.

Courtyard Hotel Waterfall City in Midrand, Johannesburg is going all out on a special Valentine’s Dinner with live jazz entertainment in The Protea restaurant on 14 February 2023, priced at R600 per person. Enjoy a chilled cocktail on arrival followed by a sumptuous four-course dinner, rounding off the experience with a delicious Ken Forrester Noble Late Harvest 2019 cocktail served with dessert. Vegetarian options are available upon request. Price includes meal and complimentary cocktails as specified, with other beverages for guests’ own account. Live jazz entertainment will set the scene.

Make the most of the evening by booking a dinner, bed and breakfast special rate at our flagship Courtyard Hotel Waterfall City:

Studio room – Valentine’s Dinner, Bed & Breakfast at R3,330 per couple

Suite – Valentine’s Dinner, Bed & Breakfast at R4,700 per couple

Terms and conditions apply to the Valentine’s WKND Special – for more information and to book go to www.clhg.com/specials.

Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo says: “With the month of ‘Janu-worry’ out of the way, it’s time for some downtime with your Valentine in the month of love. Book any weekend during the month of February at any one of our hotels, because every weekend is Valentine’s! There’s nothing like love to bring people together.”



