    Unwind, indulge, and save this Valentine’s month with City Lodge Hotels!

    Issued by City Lodge Hotels
    6 Feb 2025
    6 Feb 2025
    February is the perfect time for a well-deserved break, and City Lodge Hotels invites you to check into easy and reconnect with your favourite person. Whether planning a romantic getaway, a relaxing break, or a weekend adventure, enjoy up to 30% off the best available rate (BAR) on your weekend stay throughout the month of February 2025.
    Book now to enjoy:

  • 30% off BAR at participating Courtyard Hotels and City Lodge Hotels
  • 20% off BAR at participating Town Lodges
  • 15% off BAR at participating Road Lodges

    This offer applies to weekend stays from 31 January to 2 February 2025; 7 to 9 February 2025; 14 to 16 February 2025; and 21 to 23 February 2025. To qualify, book online at www.citylodgehotels.com by selecting the Valentines rate or book directly at our hotels via walk-in, telephone, or email.

    As a special touch, every guest over the age of 18 years enjoying breakfast on weekends at participating hotels will receive a complimentary glass of Van Loveren Moscato Rosé Perlé, a bubbly way to start the day. This semi-sweet, fruity and crisp wine with its delicate effervescence is described as irresistibly fruity, with mouth-watering flavours of raspberry and wild strawberry, and abundant notes of rose petal.

    Properties not participating in the Valentine’s promotion include: City Lodge Hotel V&A Waterfront, City Lodge Hotel at OR Tambo International Airport, City Lodge Hotel Umhlanga Ridge, and Road Lodge Cape Town International Airport.

    Don't miss out – book your Valentine’s month escape today at www.citylodgehotels.com!

    City Lodge Hotels, COURTYARD HOTELS
    City Lodge Hotels
    City Lodge Hotel Group has a variety of hotels dedicated to providing you with comfort at a level that suits you. With 5 Courtyard Hotels (480 rooms), 19 City Lodge Hotels (3281 rooms), 12 Town Lodges (1507 rooms) and 23 Road Lodges (2 272 rooms), the Group has a total of 7540 rooms and ranks among the 250 largest hotel chains in the world. We are dedicated to providing quality accommodation for business, leisure and 'bleisure' travellers in South Africa, Namibia, Botswana and Mozambique. From basic, functional rooms to magnificent luxury studios, we have the range and experience to give you unbelievable service and exceptional accommodation at a price you can afford and in a location near to where you want to be. Go to www.clhg.com for more information.
