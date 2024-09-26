Unwind, indulge, and save this Valentine’s month with City Lodge Hotels!

Book now to enjoy:



This offer applies to weekend stays from 31 January to 2 February 2025; 7 to 9 February 2025; 14 to 16 February 2025; and 21 to 23 February 2025. To qualify, book online at www.citylodgehotels.com by selecting the Valentines rate or book directly at our hotels via walk-in, telephone, or email.

As a special touch, every guest over the age of 18 years enjoying breakfast on weekends at participating hotels will receive a complimentary glass of Van Loveren Moscato Rosé Perlé, a bubbly way to start the day. This semi-sweet, fruity and crisp wine with its delicate effervescence is described as irresistibly fruity, with mouth-watering flavours of raspberry and wild strawberry, and abundant notes of rose petal.

Properties not participating in the Valentine’s promotion include: City Lodge Hotel V&A Waterfront, City Lodge Hotel at OR Tambo International Airport, City Lodge Hotel Umhlanga Ridge, and Road Lodge Cape Town International Airport.

Don't miss out – book your Valentine’s month escape today at www.citylodgehotels.com!



