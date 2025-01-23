Stick to your New Year’s resolutions with City Lodge Hotels

How are those New Year’s resolutions holding up? January can feel challenging enough without the weight of ambitious goals. City Lodge Hotels is here to make it a little easier with five simple ways to revive your resolutions, minus the stress.

City Lodge Hotel Maputo gives guests a vibrant, airy tropical welcome

Here is our take on the five most common New Year’s resolutions:

Spend less: Staying on budget doesn’t mean cutting corners. City Lodge Hotels makes it easier to stick to your financial goals with regular specials, promotions, and discounts on accommodation, dining, and drinks. With four unique brands to choose from, there is an option to fit your pocket and plans. Courtyard Hotels deliver the soft life made easy, City Lodge Hotels focus on easy living, Town Lodges are the easy choice, and Road Lodges are the ultimate budget-friendly, basically easy stay. Our favourite regular monthly special is coming up on 31 January 2025 – WOZA Friday – giving you 24 hours to book your stay and qualify for a big discount, and our romantic Valentine's special launches soon. Go to https://citylodgehotels.com/specials for more information and to book. City Lodge Hotel at OR Tambo International Airport's fitness room for on-the-go health and wellness City Lodge Hotel Umhlanga Ridge has revamped all areas, including its sparkling pool Move more: A perennial favourite, this resolution is easier to achieve when you stay with us. Courtyard Hotels and City Lodge Hotels feature fitness rooms to help you stay active while on the road. Most of our properties have a sparkling swimming pool to cool off after a run or, for the more adventurous, take a cold plunge in winter. If fresh air and nature are your motivation, many of our hotels are set in serene gardens, ideal for stretching, yoga, or mindful movement in the sunshine – namaste your day. Eat healthily: Staying well nourished while maintaining your eating plan has never been easier. Each of our hotels features an on-site restaurant offering breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks, with menus packed with a variety of nutritious and delicious options so you can enjoy a wholesome meal without needing to venture out. Have specific dietary requirements? Let us know, and we will ensure your meals match your needs. For a treat, try our new gourmet milkshakes, now available at Courtyard Hotels and City Lodge Hotels, with fun flavours like Oreo, Unicorn, and Rum and Raisin, or explore our seasonal cocktails menu for a splash of indulgence. City Lodge Hotel V&A Waterfront is a revamped, refreshed oasis in Cape Town Courtyard Hotel Gqeberha's pool with a spectacular view of the ocean Find balance: The rise of hybrid working has made balancing life and work an art form, and we are here to support that. With per-room rates (not per person), it is easy to bring loved ones along for the journey. Complimentary WiFi keeps you connected, and our stylish co-working spaces, lounges, and meeting rooms provide a flexible setup for any occasion. When the day is done, our air-conditioned rooms, plush beds, and crisp linen promise the ultimate wind-down. Did you know all our bathroom amenities are environmentally friendly? Green and clean! You can also dial our Bedtime Stories for Business People for a chuckle before you nod off to sleep. Travel more: Make 2025 the year of exploration. With 55 hotels across South Africa and one each in Namibia, Botswana, and Mozambique, the possibilities are endless. Whether you are after a weekend escape, a long-awaited holiday, or a spur-of-the-moment adventure, our properties are your gateway to southern Africa’s vibrant cities, stunning landscapes, and cultural treasures. From retail hubs and historical landmarks to beaches, forests, and bushveld, the journey begins with us.



Crispy Prawn Tower with a glass of Easy White – new dish and house wine on the menu at Courtyard Hotel Waterfall City

Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo, chief operating officer at City Lodge Hotels, says: “We have started this new year excited to bring our guests even more opportunities to check into easy, Well-being is seamlessly woven into our offering, making your stay enjoyable from start to finish. We believe self-care isn’t selfish, and whether your trip is for business, leisure, or bleisure, our hotels have what you need to stay safe, sane, and smiling. Go to www.citylodgehotels.com to find out more and book your next stay with us. A New Year’s resolution isn’t worthy if it doesn’t include City Lodge Hotels!”



