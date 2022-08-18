Industries

Facilities & Property Management News South Africa

#WomensMonth

    Africa


    Leigh Maingard appointed CEO of Intersect Sectional Title Services

    18 Aug 2022
    Leigh Maingard has been appointed CEO of Intersect Sectional Title Services, a subsidiary of the Spire Property Group.
    Leigh Maingard, CEO of Intersect Sectional Title Services
    Leigh Maingard, CEO of Intersect Sectional Title Services

    A property management industry heavyweight, Maingard has 27 years of experience and previously served as the regional chairman for the National Association of Managing Agents (NAMA) Western Cape. Following a three-year stint in commercial property management, he looks forward to connecting with industry leaders again.

    “I’m delighted to have joined Intersect, a well-established brand in the sectional title industry with a rich history and heritage," says Maingard.

    "Our main focus is to ensure that our current client base is settled after the system changes of the last few months. Next, we will focus on smart and innovative ways of using technology to enhance our overall service offering to our clients.”

    NextOptions

