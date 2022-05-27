Roy Davies takes the reins as Noble Resorts operations manager

Noble Resorts - an independent property development company that is redefining retirement - has appointed hospitality industry veteran, Roy Davies, as its operations manager. Davies will oversee day-to-day operations at Noble Resorts, ensuring that residents will experience service that matches the best at the world's finest all-inclusive resorts.

Roy Davies

Davies brings decades of hospitality experience to the role, starting out as an intern at the Mount Nelson in 1986. Most recently, he served as the general manager of The Vineyard in Cape Town’s southern suburbs between 2006 and early 2022. Davis steered the exclusive hotel through some challenging times, including the drought of 2017/18 and the pandemic, while overseeing expansion in accommodation and revenues.Other career highlights include co-founding UK-based software company, Attix5, and serving as assistant general manager and then general manager at The Bay Hotel in Camp’s Bay. Davies has completed the Professional Development Program (PDP) in Strategic General Management at Cornell University in the US.Davies joins Noble Resorts as it heads towards completion of Phase 1 of Noble Resorts Harbour Bay in Simon’s Town, a R1 billion upmarket residential resort for over 50s that boasts 216 luxury homes and apartments. The resort features the facilities and attractions befitting a five-star holiday destination.Says Noble Resorts CEO and developer, Harry Pretorius: “We believe that later life should be enjoyed to the fullest and in luxury. Roy is an outstanding hotel manager who has the experience and skills to bring this vision to life at our exclusive resorts. With Roy on board, residents will find experiences at Harbour Bay that compare to the best the world has to offer.”Says Davies: “Our goal is to promote the continued engagement of mind, body and soul with captivating pastimes and activities that engender a fulfilled, happy life. I am looking forward to bringing my experience and knowledge to bear as we realise Noble’s vision of creating retirement residences that offer a sense of luxury and the feel of a world-class resort.”