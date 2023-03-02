Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comCapital LegacyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Criminal Law News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Actress's house linked to Lotteries Commission corruption to be auctioned

2 Mar 2023
The home of actress Moitheri "Terry" Pheto is expected to be auctioned off after the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) obtained a preservation order on her property which the unit says "was built with funds linked to siphoning of the National Lottery Commission (NLC) grant funding".
Image source: belchonock –
Image source: belchonock – 123RF.com

According to the SIU, Pheto purchased the luxury home from a construction company linked to alleged corruption at the NLC.

“The SIU investigations have found that the money used for the purchase of the land and construction of the home came from non-profit organisations that received NLC funding meant for the roll-out of a public campaign and culturally sensitive medical intervention projects aimed at achieving traditional circumcision practice.

“After the preservation order was granted, Pheto’s legal representatives contacted the SIU and the AFU indicating that they will not contest the preservation order granted by the High Court,” an SIU statement read.

The unit said the auction is part of its actions to recover any state funds used illegally.

“The SIU was, in terms of Proclamation R32 of 2020, authorised by President Cyril Ramaphosa to investigate allegations of corruption and maladministration in the affairs of NLC and the conduct of NLC officials, and to recover any financial losses suffered by the State or NLC.

“The auctioning of Pheto’s home is a continuation of the implementation of the SIU investigation outcomes and consequence management to recover assets and financial losses suffered by State institutions and/or to prevent further losses,” the statement said.

NextOptions


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Read more: auction, Terry Pheto, Special Investigating Unit, National Lotteries Commission, National Lottery Commission, NLC, frozen assets

Related

Former Chief Operating Officer of the National Lotteries Commission (NLC), Phillemon Letwaba has been ordered to pay punitive legal costs to veteran freelance journalist Raymond Joseph (pictured above) / GroundUp
Court orders former Lottery boss to pay punitive legal costs to journalist1 day ago
Image source: Sergii Gnatiuk –
Special Tribunal dismisses freeze order appeal20 Jan 2023
Image source: Bruce Rolff –
SIU, AFU obtain freeze order linked to lotteries commission probes16 Jan 2023
SIU seconded to Prasa to investigate corruption
SIU seconded to Prasa to investigate corruption14 Dec 2022
EOH to pay back R191m to Department of Water and Sanitation
EOH to pay back R191m to Department of Water and Sanitation15 Nov 2022
Image source: tadamichi –
Asset Forfeiture Unit freezes properties linked to alleged NLC corruption7 Nov 2022
Leading women of industry in Africa gather for the Standard Bank Top Women Virtual Conference
Topco MediaLeading women of industry in Africa gather for the Standard Bank Top Women Virtual Conference12 Oct 2022
Image source: Bruce Rolff –
Former Lotto Commission exec's pension frozen21 Sep 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz