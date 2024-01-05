Legal Corporate & Commercial Law
Corporate & Commercial Law News South Africa

    MTN loses Special Tribunal application

    2 Aug 2024
    2 Aug 2024
    Telecommunications giant MTN has lost a Special Tribunal exception application in connection with the alleged irregular supply of mobile devices for Covid-19 screening to the Limpopo Department of Health.
    Image source: rido –
    Image source: rido – 123RF.com

    This after the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) launched an investigation into the affairs of that department which – the unit insists – “revealed that MTN made an unsolicited proposal to supply the department with 10,000 cellphone devices intended for Covid-19 mass screenings” in that province.

    “This proposal cost the department R10m. This falls outside the prescripts of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA). The Department of Health accepted the proposal and subsequent delivery of the devices.

    “The SIU’s investigation also found that the former Head of the Department, Dr Thokozani Florence Mhlongo, as the accounting officer, allegedly exposed the department to a wasteful expenditure when she authorised the procurement and payment of 10,000 cellphones to the value of R10m for Covid-19 household screening.

    “The department could only manage to distribute 388 of the 10,000 cellphones between September 2020 and March 2021 and the cellphones were distributed without the required screening application,” the SIU said.

    Image source: Karolina Grabowska from
    R113.2m Gauteng Health PPE tender declared invalid

    21 Feb 2024

    The corruption busting unit added that it has instituted civil action in the Special Tribunal “to review and set aside the contract and recover financial losses suffered by the Limpopo Department of Health”.

    “So far, the SIU has successfully interdicted the pension payout of Dr Mhlongo after she resigned from her position as head of the department in the face of disciplinary action.

    “The SIU is also empowered to institute civil action in the High Court or a Special Tribunal in its name to address any wrongdoing uncovered during investigations related to acts of corruption, fraud, or maladministration. In line with the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act 74 of 1996, the SIU refers any evidence of criminal conduct it uncovers to the National Prosecuting Authority for further action,” the unit said.

    Read more: Department of Health, SIU, Special Investigating Unit
    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
