Capital Legacy takes a leap towards data privacy excellence with Client Consent adoption

In an era where the sanctity of data privacy and regulatory compliance takes centre stage, Capital Legacy proudly announces the integration of the Client Consent solution, a strategic move that reshapes their approach to data protection and compliance with the POPI Act.
The organisation's stance on data privacy is unwavering. Capital Legacy doesn't perceive safeguarding clients' personal information as a mere obligation; rather, it's a core commitment fostering trust and upholding the highest ethical standards.
Client Consent is an innovative platform that aligns seamlessly with the organisation's values and objectives, offering a multitude of advantages:
Beyond simplifying compliance, it furnishes clients with a secure and efficient means of granting consent.
The integration of this cutting-edge platform not only ensures adherence to legal obligations but also amplifies the levels of trust, transparency, and security offered to clients.