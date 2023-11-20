Capital Legacy takes a leap towards data privacy excellence with Client Consent adoption

In an era where the sanctity of data privacy and regulatory compliance takes centre stage, Capital Legacy proudly announces the integration of the Client Consent solution, a strategic move that reshapes their approach to data protection and compliance with the Protection of Personal Information (POPI) Act.

The organisation's stance on data privacy is unwavering. Capital Legacy doesn't perceive safeguarding clients' personal information as a mere obligation; rather, it's a core commitment fostering trust and upholding the highest ethical standards.

Decoding the significance of Client Consent

Client Consent is an innovative platform that aligns seamlessly with the organisation's values and objectives, offering a multitude of advantages:

Simplified compliance: Negotiating the labyrinth of data protection regulations becomes a more manageable task with Client Consent. The platform streamlines compliance, ensuring Capital Legacy effortlessly meets the stringent demands of the POPI Act.

Efficiency: Valuing clients' time is paramount. Client Consent enables Capital Legacy to solicit and secure consent within minutes, thanks to its user-friendly interface and integration with WhatsApp, making the process both straightforward and convenient.

Enhanced security: Prioritising data security, Client Consent employs robust encryption and security measures, providing an assurance of safeguarding sensitive client information.