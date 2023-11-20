Industries

    Capital Legacy takes a leap towards data privacy excellence with Client Consent adoption

    Issued by Capital Legacy
    20 Nov 2023
    20 Nov 2023
    In an era where the sanctity of data privacy and regulatory compliance takes centre stage, Capital Legacy proudly announces the integration of the Client Consent solution, a strategic move that reshapes their approach to data protection and compliance with the Protection of Personal Information (POPI) Act.
    In an era where the sanctity of data privacy and regulatory compliance takes centre stage, Capital Legacy proudly announces the integration of the Client Consent solution, a strategic move that reshapes their approach to data protection and compliance with the POPI Act.

    The organisation's stance on data privacy is unwavering. Capital Legacy doesn't perceive safeguarding clients' personal information as a mere obligation; rather, it's a core commitment fostering trust and upholding the highest ethical standards.

    Decoding the significance of Client Consent

    Client Consent is an innovative platform that aligns seamlessly with the organisation's values and objectives, offering a multitude of advantages:

  • Simplified compliance: Negotiating the labyrinth of data protection regulations becomes a more manageable task with Client Consent. The platform streamlines compliance, ensuring Capital Legacy effortlessly meets the stringent demands of the POPI Act.

  • Efficiency: Valuing clients' time is paramount. Client Consent enables Capital Legacy to solicit and secure consent within minutes, thanks to its user-friendly interface and integration with WhatsApp, making the process both straightforward and convenient.

  • Enhanced security: Prioritising data security, Client Consent employs robust encryption and security measures, providing an assurance of safeguarding sensitive client information.

  • Transparency and accountability: The platform meticulously records all consent requests and approvals, elevating transparency and accountability in Capital Legacy's compliance endeavours.

    A firm pledge to data privacy

    Beyond simplifying compliance, it furnishes clients with a secure and efficient means of granting consent.

    The integration of this cutting-edge platform not only ensures adherence to legal obligations but also amplifies the levels of trust, transparency, and security offered to clients.

    Capital Legacy
    Capital Legacy
    Our mission is to ensure that more South Africans have valid Wills in place and to lower the legal fees at death for our clients.
