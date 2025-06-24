Every day, thousands of South Africans wake up blissfully unaware that today could be their day to go. They could be one bad decision away from tragedy. Death doesn’t choose the perfect moment. More often than not it’s unexpected – even awkward. And it doesn’t wait for you to get your affairs in order.

It could catch you in an awkward position – halfway between Downward Dog and squeezing out your PB on the bench press. Or playing hooky on the 13th hole in a thunderstorm.

But there’s a position far more awkward than any death could find you in: the legal, financial and confusing position you leave your loved ones in if you pass away without a will.

Talking about death isn’t easy. Which is why most people avoid it. Until it’s too late. This is why 70% of South Africans still pass away without a valid last will and testament in place.

Since 2012, Capital Legacy has been building a stand-out brand in the wills and estates category. One that’s brave enough to say what no-one else is saying: If you don’t have a will, your loved ones pay the price.

Over the last few years, Capital Legacy’s campaign messaging has had a tongue-in-cheek tone that got people talking. But how do you keep that important message fresh? Loud enough to cut through, yet soft enough to be human?

Introducing: An awkward position

A campaign that uses awkward yet humorous and oddly relatable deaths as cautionary tales to remind audiences that death can catch anyone, anywhere. And if death catches you without a will, the real awkwardness for your family begins. To land the message, Capital Legacy built a full 360 campaign showcasing a collection of life’s most awkward endings.

Everything ladders up to one clear line: Don’t die in an awkward position. Don’t die without a will.

“It’s provocative, yes. But it’s intentionally designed that way to stand out, cut through the clutter and shift behaviour. To get South Africans talking about wills. And more importantly, writing them.” – Grant Fietze, head of marketing at Capital Legacy.

“Our entire business was founded on doing things no one had done before. Talking about death is such a difficult thing and often avoided so we have to push boundaries to get more South Africans to sort out their wills. If this campaign helps start that conversation, it will have done its job. Yes, it’s a bold campaign, but it’s all in the name of making the loss of a loved one easier for those left behind.” – Craig Harding, CEO, Capital Legacy.

So yes – they’re showing people dying doing yoga, weightlifting, playing golf, and taking a selfie with an elephant.

To make them laugh. And maybe wince. But most importantly...

To get them to stop and think, and talk about the one thing that not enough people are talking about.

Because where there’s no will, there’s dying in an awkward position.



