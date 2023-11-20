Cox Yeats adds to annual awards haul with Best Lawyers win for 2024

The legal profession’s oldest and most respected peer-review title, Best Lawyers® has announced the winners in the 15th Edition of Best Lawyers in South Africa for 2024. A total of 15 Cox Yeats lawyers were recognised in their areas of speciality on this year's list. Founded more than four decades ago, Best Lawyers was created with the primary goal of assisting those in need of legal counsel to find the right lawyer to meet their needs. Through the evaluation of their peers, these lawyers have been recognised as the top-tier talent in their specialities. The 2024 Edition of Best Lawyers in South Africa awarded 879 lawyers in 61 practice areas across four metropolitan areas.

“We’re thrilled with the solid peer-reviewed recognition received once again for Cox Yeats lawyers across a spectrum of specialisations in the 2024 Best Lawyers in South Africa awards,” says managing partner Andrew Clark. “This news comes on the heels of the practice receiving the Diamond Arrow Award for the Best Medium-sized Law Firm in South Africa for 2023 at the PMR Awards, so it’s been a very good year for us.”

Cox Yeats lawyers on this year’s Best Lawyers® winners list are:

Peter Barnard: construction law



Lazelle Paola: real estate law



Thys Scheepers: insolvency and reorganisation law



David Vlcek: construction law



Tina Halstead: real estate law



Richard Hoal: construction law



Michael Jackson: mergers and acquisitions law and private equity law



Robin Westley: real estate law



Emili Souris: real estate law



Gareth Cremen: insolvency and reorganisation law



Gary Pritchard: construction law



Christine Seger: corporate law, insurance law and litigation



Andrew Clark received the nod for both insurance law, as well as maritime and shipping law and consultants Roger Green, was recognised in real estate law and Alastair Hay in construction law and corporate law.

“Our diverse and experienced team has expanded over the past year enhancing our ability to seamlessly provide customised legal solutions to clients nationally and internationally, across a wide range of industry sectors and disciplines in both the private and public sector, strengthening our status as a truly global firm,” Clark adds.