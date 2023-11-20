Cox Yeats adds to annual awards haul with Best Lawyers win for 2024

“We’re thrilled with the solid peer-reviewed recognition received once again for Cox Yeats lawyers across a spectrum of specialisations in the 2024 Best Lawyers in South Africa awards,” says managing partner Andrew Clark. “This news comes on the heels of the practice receiving the Diamond Arrow Award for the Best Medium-sized Law Firm in South Africa for 2023 at the PMR Awards, so it’s been a very good year for us.”
Cox Yeats lawyers on this year’s Best Lawyers® winners list are:
“Our diverse and experienced team has expanded over the past year enhancing our ability to seamlessly provide customised legal solutions to clients nationally and internationally, across a wide range of industry sectors and disciplines in both the private and public sector, strengthening our status as a truly global firm,” Clark adds.