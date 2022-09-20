Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Carry1stBroad MediaJNPRBizcommunity.comTelvivaESETEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Internet Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


How to reach South African ICT decision makers

20 Sep 2022
Issued by: Broad Media
MyBroadband is South Africa's most powerful ICT publication, with 3 million readers visiting the site every month.
How to reach South African ICT decision makers

This makes it by far the largest and most influential platform in the technology space, and the best place to reach the country’s ICT decision makers. The majority of MyBroadband’s readers are business decision makers who advise their companies on which products and services to buy.

MyBroadband is particularly popular among CEOs, CTOs, CIOs, business owners, and IT managers who want the latest information about the local ICT market.

A breakdown of MyBroadband’s key monthly audience figures is listed below:

  • CEOs and directors – 61,000
  • Business owners – 368,000
  • IT executives and managers – 1.3 million

    • MyBroadband’s influence also extends to consumers, with the majority of readers a purchasing decision maker in their home. More importantly, MyBroadband’s readers are purchasing influencers who advise their family and friends on which technology products and services to buy.

    Reach this audience

    MyBroadband offers a range of marketing solutions which make it easy to reach its audience of ICT decision makers. These include sponsored articles, social media promotions, category takeovers, What’s Next interviews, dedicated mailers, display banners, and more.

    MyBroadband’s marketing team also takes care of all aspects of a marketing campaign – including targeting, performance optimisation, and reporting.

    To see what we can do for your company, contact MyBroadband’s advertising team.

    NextOptions
    Broad Media
    Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.

    Related

    South Africa's largest and most influential IT publication
    Broad MediaSouth Africa's largest and most influential IT publication23 Aug 2022
    Most powerful B2B marketing platform for IT companies in South Africa
    Broad MediaMost powerful B2B marketing platform for IT companies in South Africa8 Jul 2022
    Best B2B marketing platforms for South African tech companies revealed
    Broad MediaBest B2B marketing platforms for South African tech companies revealed15 Mar 2021
    TopAuto - motoring news for South Africans
    Broad MediaTopAuto - motoring news for South Africans22 Jan 2021
    The main reason businesses fail
    Broad MediaThe main reason businesses fail27 Oct 2020
    The most powerful B2B tech platform in South Africa
    Broad MediaThe most powerful B2B tech platform in South Africa22 Oct 2020
    Surge in online advertising campaigns on MyBroadband
    Broad MediaSurge in online advertising campaigns on MyBroadband15 Oct 2020
    Where to find 1 million IT and telecoms decision-makers in one place
    Broad MediaWhere to find 1 million IT and telecoms decision-makers in one place8 Oct 2020

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz