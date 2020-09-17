Call for food entrepreneurs to join the Cape's first kitchen incubator

Earlier this year the V&A Waterfront, in partnership with the National Treasury's Jobs Fund, announced the development of Makers Landing, a purpose-driven space that will support job creation and skills development in the local food industry. The core of the project will be the kitchen incubator space, where local foodpreneurs can innovate, learn and grow their businesses within a local food community - the incubator programme is now open for application.