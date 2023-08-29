Industries

Africa


Presenting the next-generation payments platform powering 5,000+ transactions per second

29 Aug 2023
Financial Software & Systems, a global provider of cutting-edge payments technology solutions to banks, has announced the roll out of Blaze in Africa, Middle East, and India.
Source: Supplied.
Source: Supplied.

Blaze is an advanced payments technology platform, designed to process more than 5,000 transactions per second during peak hours.

Banks, currently operating on legacy monolithic infrastructures, face numerous challenges such as the flexibility of enabling quick system integrations, inability to provide exceptional customer experience for ease of payments and ensuring cost efficiency for lower cost per transaction, among others.

Blaze, in the meantime, enables banks to deliver higher transactions per second (TPS) to align with the growing digital-commerce adoption in the country.

Its adoption empowers financial institutions to roll out innovative payment offerings to market at a much faster speed, enhance their competitive edge and attract new customers.

The FSS payment gateway is expected to provide significant efficiency gains in terms of speed and scalability, and will ensure high durability during peak workloads, improve fraud prevention, and aims to simplify choices and boost the confidence of end-consumers.

Blaze’s open architecture will facilitate smooth integration with existing systems, fostering interoperability among various payment processes.

What also sets Blaze apart is its real-time data analytics capabilities empowering businesses to enhance payment-processing efficiency and swiftly resolve any payment-related issues.

While Blaze is accessible to customers in select markets such as India, Middle East and Africa at present, it will be progressively introduced in additional markets in the upcoming months.

