Wesbank appoints new CEO of asset based finance

FNB and WesBank have combined their asset based finance capabilities and are pleased to announce the appointment of Khantse Radebe as chief executive officer of this business.

Source: Supplied. Chief executive officer of FNB and WesBank's asset based finance Khantse Radebe

Radebe, who is currently general manager for corporate and institutional clients at WesBank, will take up the new role effective as of 1 August 2022.

Ghana Msibi, WesBank chief executive officer, says: “Being able to advance talent from our own succession pipeline demonstrates the value we place in our employees. Investing in building talent and culture continues to be a key aspect of our success.

“We are very pleased with the appointment of Radebe to this key strategic role which is pivotal to the success of our brands.

"Radebe has demonstrated solid leadership having been integrally involved in the growth of WesBank over the past 10 years, serving in various management roles. The wealth of asset-based finance experience she possesses, enables us to better leverage our resources and service, and brings value to a wider client base working together with FNB commercial."

Gordon Little, FNB commercial chief executive officer, says: “We are delighted to welcome Radebe to the commercial exco, and look forward to tapping into the knowledge and industry expertise she brings to our team.

"Her appointment comes in at a critical time for us, as we look to enhancing value creation for our clients who are actively growing and expanding to new markets.

"We are now in a position to add further depth to our leadership teams, enabling both brands to unlock value, streamline activities, and create additional revenue streams.”

Radebe is a registered chartered accountant CA(SA) having trained for her articles at a leading auditing and accounting firm. She holds a certificate in financial markets from the Frankfurt School of Finance and a master of business administration (MBA) from the University of Stellenbosch.

Radebe boasts more than 17 years of experience in the financial-services industry in South Africa, with more than 12 years spent at WesBank.

Throughout her tenure, she has been instrumental in the success of key business units while serving as head of large corporate finance, chief financial officer for corporate asset based finance, head of sales for direct channel and general manager for corporate and institutional clients.