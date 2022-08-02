Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comIrvine PartnersMiWayMineworkers Investment CompanyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Financial Services News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

#WomensMonth

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Finance jobs

  • Bookeeper Cape Town
  • Funding Desk Analyst Johannesburg
  • Quantitative Business Analyst Johannesburg
  • Technical Investment Writer - Financial Services Cape Town
  • Data Steward - 6-Month Contract Johannesburg
  • Senior Analyst - Collections Lifecycle Insights/Modelling Cape Town
  • Project Manager - Call Centre Cape Town
  • Business Manager - Sales/Distribution Cape Town
  • Credit Risk Analyst Cape Town
  • Sales and Marketing Manager Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    #WomensMonth made possible by

    Wesbank appoints new CEO of asset based finance

    2 Aug 2022
    FNB and WesBank have combined their asset based finance capabilities and are pleased to announce the appointment of Khantse Radebe as chief executive officer of this business.
    Source: Supplied. Chief executive officer of FNB and WesBank's asset based finance Khantse Radebe
    Source: Supplied. Chief executive officer of FNB and WesBank's asset based finance Khantse Radebe

    Radebe, who is currently general manager for corporate and institutional clients at WesBank, will take up the new role effective as of 1 August 2022.

    Ghana Msibi, WesBank chief executive officer, says: “Being able to advance talent from our own succession pipeline demonstrates the value we place in our employees. Investing in building talent and culture continues to be a key aspect of our success.

    “We are very pleased with the appointment of Radebe to this key strategic role which is pivotal to the success of our brands.

    "Radebe has demonstrated solid leadership having been integrally involved in the growth of WesBank over the past 10 years, serving in various management roles. The wealth of asset-based finance experience she possesses, enables us to better leverage our resources and service, and brings value to a wider client base working together with FNB commercial."

    Gordon Little, FNB commercial chief executive officer, says: “We are delighted to welcome Radebe to the commercial exco, and look forward to tapping into the knowledge and industry expertise she brings to our team.

    "Her appointment comes in at a critical time for us, as we look to enhancing value creation for our clients who are actively growing and expanding to new markets.

    Jacques Celliers, CEO of FNB. Source: Supplied
    FNB eBucks recognised as loyalty champion in global awards

    20 Jun 2022

    "We are now in a position to add further depth to our leadership teams, enabling both brands to unlock value, streamline activities, and create additional revenue streams.”

    Radebe is a registered chartered accountant CA(SA) having trained for her articles at a leading auditing and accounting firm. She holds a certificate in financial markets from the Frankfurt School of Finance and a master of business administration (MBA) from the University of Stellenbosch.

    Radebe boasts more than 17 years of experience in the financial-services industry in South Africa, with more than 12 years spent at WesBank.

    Throughout her tenure, she has been instrumental in the success of key business units while serving as head of large corporate finance, chief financial officer for corporate asset based finance, head of sales for direct channel and general manager for corporate and institutional clients.

    NextOptions
    Read more: MBA, FNB, Wesbank, chartered accountant



    Related

    Growth of SA's Most Valuable Brands outpaces the economy, increasing 21% in value to $34.9bn
    KantarGrowth of SA's Most Valuable Brands outpaces the economy, increasing 21% in value to $34.9bn3 hours ago
    New Media-owned Swipe iX launches design thinking offering
    New MediaNew Media-owned Swipe iX launches design thinking offering22 Jul 2022
    Source: ©Vadim Ginzburg -
    SA manufacturing output drops 2.3% in May13 Jul 2022
    Aki Anastasiou talks to the who's who of SA's IT and business world
    Broad MediaAki Anastasiou talks to the who's who of SA's IT and business world1 Jul 2022
    Source: Supplied.
    FNB announces fuel-hike relief for nearly 3.4m customers30 Jun 2022
    Source: ©stokkete -
    SA consumer confidence plummets as spending shrinks29 Jun 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz