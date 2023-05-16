Season 2 of Smart Money with Alishia Seckam coming soon

The new season of Smart Money covers the biggest trends in the financial, business, and investment industries.

Season 2 of Daily Investor’s popular talk show, Smart Money, is coming soon with interviews with South Africa’s top business and investment leaders.

Smart Money Season 2 will cover the biggest financial, business, and investing trends. It is hosted by Alishia Seckam – one of South Africa’s top broadcast and financial journalists.

Seckam will speak to the country’s top business and investment executives. Karooooo CEO Zak Calisto will be the first guest.

The second season will also include discussions with Ninety One executives who will share valuable investment and business insights.

Smart Money Season 2 follows the exceptional success of the first season. Over 200,000 people watched the first season across YouTube, Facebook, and the Smart Money website.

A big reason for this success is the calibre of guests who appeared on Smart Money. The first season premiered with an interview with Bank Zero founder and venture capitalist Michael Jordaan, who shared his investment insights with viewers.

Other interviews included Discovery CEO Adrian Gore, Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub, Nedbank CEO Mike Brown, ARC co-CEO Johan van Zyl, and Lift co-founder Gidon Novick.

Alishia also interviewed investment leaders A2X CEO Kevin Brady, Vestact CEO Paul Theron, AlexForbes CEO Dawie de Villiers, and M&G Investments CEO Chris Sickle.

Season 2 of Smart Money promises to continue the exciting growth and solidify Smart Money as the ultimate platform for South Africa’s top financial and business leaders to share the latest industry insights.

You can catch all episodes of Smart Money on the following channels: