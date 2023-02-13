Industries

Africa


Standard Bank appoints new group head of communications

13 Feb 2023
Standard Bank group has appointed Virginia Magapatona as the new group head of communication and reputation management, effective 1 March 2023.
Source: Supplied. Virginia Magapatona, Standard Bank's new group head of communication and reputation management.
Source: Supplied. Virginia Magapatona, Standard Bank's new group head of communication and reputation management.

Magapatona will oversee all communication activities for the group.

She has more than 20 years of leadership expertise in corporate communication and reputation management.

Magapatona joins Standard Bank group from FNB, where she held numerous leadership positions, including corporate affairs executive (reported to the chief executive officer) and was a member of the FNB executive committee (exco). She was also a trustee of the FirstRand Foundation and served on the
FirstRand foundation audit, risk, and compliance committee.

Standard Bank group chief operating officer, Margaret Nienaber, said the organisation is excited about Magapatona’s return home, having spent her earlier years (2005 to 2009) with the group as part of Standard Bank corporate and investment banking division. Prior to that, she worked for HSBC Investment Services (Pty) Ltd.

"It is my pleasure to welcome Magapatona back to the Standard Bank family, and we are delighted about the opportunities to improve our corporate brand through communication and storytelling.

"Her experience in global communications initiatives such as the 2010 FIFA World Cup, and her role in driving communications strategies in markets throughout the African continent are in line with our group's objectives," said Nienaber.

"In joining Standard Bank group, it is a great honour to once again be a part of Africa’s most valuable banking brand, and the largest financial services organisation by assets on the continent," Magapatona said. "Standard Bank is not only a distinct brand, but also a pillar of our society.

"Consequently, I look forward to collaborating with our leadership teams on initiatives to continue enhancing our favourable reputation among our customers, shareholders, people and communities."

