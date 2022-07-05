73-year-old accountant to take on the Amazon river to fight climate change

“If you ask me how it was the first time, in 1972, I hated it,” says Sartorius, who last paddled the river as a 22-year-old student. “It nearly broke me.”
Sartorius and his team decided to take on this challenge again in order to raise awareness of the drastic impact of deforestation in the Amazon rainforest on climate change, and to raise funds in support for reforestation initiatives and related scientific and business research.
“We are also hoping to raise awareness among the accounting industry of the importance of the role that the profession has to play where it comes to climate change,” says Sartorius. “Accountants have the tools, skills and responsibility to report, not only on financial profits and losses, but also on environmental impact of the businesses they operate in, so they have immense power to make a crucial contribution when it comes to fighting climate change,” says Sartorius.
At night, they’ll string up tree hammocks to sleep in the jungle on the banks of the river. However, many times there are no places to camp and the team of four will have to paddle some night shifts.
“At some places, the river is 2 km wide, and at night it is completely dark, and the only thing you hear is the roar of insects on the banks and the gurgling sounds of the river which is alive with 900 species of river life,” says Sartorius. “We’ll need to be completely vigilant at all times, as it is extremely easy to get lost or separated from your group. Odd whirlpools can also be dangerous.”
All donations will be administered by a panel of relevant experts on behalf of the Wits Foundation. Both scientific and business-related researchers can submit proposals for grants. Business-related research that accelerates developing the tools for companies to identify, measure and assure environmental impacts will be prioritised.
“Our support for the reforestation project emphasises that climate change is a borderless fight,” says Van Zijl. “The Amazon is our planet’s lungs. It plays a massive part in regulating Earth’s climate, so each of us, no matter where we live, benefit and relies on from the Amazon’s rainforest. We cannot leave its protection to Brazil alone.”
The team’s progress during the 1100km paddle can be followed on social media Twitter at ResearchSoa and Instagram at WayneVanZijl.