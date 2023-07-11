Afda students take all three podium places @The South African Student Film Competition 2023

Earlier this year TheSouthAfrican.com called on registered film students from South African tertiary institutions to get creative and document a social issue facing South Africa today.

Afda Durban honours students grabbed the opportunity and produced three short documentary films. Following the entry deadline, three submissions were shortlisted for the R10,000 first prize and runner-up prize of R5,000 and boom, all three films were by Afda Durban honours students.

A public vote (25%) in conjunction with a panel of expert judges in the field of filmmaking and journalism (75%) helped determine the worthy winner.

Once the votes were tallied and the judges had made their determinations, the Afda honours students films Stigma, directed by Simphiwe 'Fiddy' Ngcobo and produced by Nqobile Cele was declared the winner, with Amadelakufa Esizwe, directed by Nhlakanipho Mngomezulu and produced by Onwaba Msebi finishing in second place, and God Is, directed and produced by Owami Kayeni taking third place. Unfortunately, there was no prize for third place, but the crew of God Is assisted on Amadelakufa Esizwe, so they made a deal to split the prize.

"What a surprise it was that all three finalists in the South African film contest came from our current 2023 honours students! They set themselves the challenge to make socially aware documentaries and worked extremely hard, in spite of the demanding honours programme, to produce films which were provocative and challenging.

"Unafraid to tackle the big issues, they explored the issue of legal and illegal abortions, as well as examined how MK veterans are left without any support now that the struggle is over. The third finalist explored what religion means to South Africans at this time where religion is essentially frowned upon. All three are worthy finalists and have produced short documentaries of a quality which could be screened anywhere in the world," says Afda Durban dean, Dr Janet van Eeden.

Watch the films here:

Stigma: https://www.thesouthafrican.com/culture/the-south-african-student-film-competition-2023-vote-for-the-winner-stigma-breaking-exclusive/

Amadelakufa Esizwe: https://www.thesouthafrican.com/culture/the-south-african-student-film-competition-2023-vote-for-the-winner-amadelakufa-esizwe-result-breaking/

God Is: https://www.thesouthafrican.com/culture/the-south-african-student-film-competition-2023-vote-for-the-winner-god-is-result-breaking-exclusive/



