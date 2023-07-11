Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

AFDANorth-West University (NWU)Wits PlusPert IndustrialsEduvosMilpark EducationOptimi WorkplaceBurnesseoEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Higher Education Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Education jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Afda students take all three podium places @The South African Student Film Competition 2023

11 Jul 2023
Earle HolmesBy:Earle Holmes, Issued by: AFDA
Earlier this year TheSouthAfrican.com website called on registered film students from South African tertiary institutions to get creative and document a social issue facing South Africa today.
Afda students take all three podium places @The South African Student Film Competition 2023

Earlier this year TheSouthAfrican.com called on registered film students from South African tertiary institutions to get creative and document a social issue facing South Africa today.

Afda Durban honours students grabbed the opportunity and produced three short documentary films. Following the entry deadline, three submissions were shortlisted for the R10,000 first prize and runner-up prize of R5,000 and boom, all three films were by Afda Durban honours students.

A public vote (25%) in conjunction with a panel of expert judges in the field of filmmaking and journalism (75%) helped determine the worthy winner.

Once the votes were tallied and the judges had made their determinations, the Afda honours students films Stigma, directed by Simphiwe 'Fiddy' Ngcobo and produced by Nqobile Cele was declared the winner, with Amadelakufa Esizwe, directed by Nhlakanipho Mngomezulu and produced by Onwaba Msebi finishing in second place, and God Is, directed and produced by Owami Kayeni taking third place. Unfortunately, there was no prize for third place, but the crew of God Is assisted on Amadelakufa Esizwe, so they made a deal to split the prize.

"What a surprise it was that all three finalists in the South African film contest came from our current 2023 honours students! They set themselves the challenge to make socially aware documentaries and worked extremely hard, in spite of the demanding honours programme, to produce films which were provocative and challenging.

"Unafraid to tackle the big issues, they explored the issue of legal and illegal abortions, as well as examined how MK veterans are left without any support now that the struggle is over. The third finalist explored what religion means to South Africans at this time where religion is essentially frowned upon. All three are worthy finalists and have produced short documentaries of a quality which could be screened anywhere in the world," says Afda Durban dean, Dr Janet van Eeden.

Watch the films here:

Stigma: https://www.thesouthafrican.com/culture/the-south-african-student-film-competition-2023-vote-for-the-winner-stigma-breaking-exclusive/

Amadelakufa Esizwe: https://www.thesouthafrican.com/culture/the-south-african-student-film-competition-2023-vote-for-the-winner-amadelakufa-esizwe-result-breaking/

God Is: https://www.thesouthafrican.com/culture/the-south-african-student-film-competition-2023-vote-for-the-winner-god-is-result-breaking-exclusive/

NextOptions
Earle Holmes
Earle Holmes' articles

About Earle Holmes

PR & Communications at AFDA /Alumni / Festivals
    AFDA
    AFDA is a registered private higher education institution offering accredited degree and higher certificate programmes for the creative economy. AFDA is also a member of CILECT, an international association for over 180 top film and television institutions worldwide.
    Read more: Film, filmmaking, Janet van Eeden, AFDA Durban



    Related

    Source:
    17 talented filmmakers selected for Youth Filmmaker Project5 Jul 2023
    Teboho Mahlatsi has been instrumental in local TV and film production. Source: Bomb Productions.
    Shaka Ilembe and Yizo Yizo co-creator Teboho Mahlatsi passes away4 Jul 2023
    Image supplied. Beïnvloedbaar (Influenceable), a new movie, shows the dark side of social media, influence and power
    New local movie shows dark side of social media29 Jun 2023
    9 female African film professionals selected for Southern Africa-Locarno Industry Academy
    9 female African film professionals selected for Southern Africa-Locarno Industry Academy28 Jun 2023
    #YouthMonth: Redefining creative direction with Shilo Maloney
    #YouthMonth: Redefining creative direction with Shilo Maloney21 Jun 2023
    Leleti Khumalo and Anant Singh at the Cannes Film Festival. Source: Supplied.
    Sarafina! creators clinch deal with French media giant25 May 2023
    Image supplied. The(NFVF is positioning the South African film industry at the 76th edition of the Festival de Cannes, from 16 to 27 May 2023
    8 South African filmmakers at 2023 Cannes Film Festival22 May 2023
    Image supplied. (left to right) AuthenticA Series Lab 2022 participant Tony Sebastian Ukpo, Penny Christodoulou Storyboard Collective, mentor Mehret Mandefro, story consultant Selina Ukwuoma, 2022 participant Chantel Clark, 2022 participant Jessica Leanne Hagan, 2022participant Angela Wanjiku Wamai and programme director Elias Ribeiro
    2nd edition of the AuthenticA Series Lab opens for submissions9 May 2023

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz