Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

AFDAWits PlusOur Salad MixBET SoftwareRegent Business School3RCNorth-West University (NWU)Gordon Institute of Business ScienceEduvosEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Primary & Secondary Education News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Kariega parents fight to save "beacon of hope" farm school

    By Thamsanqa Mbovane
    13 Nov 2023
    13 Nov 2023
    The education department wants to close Amanzi Primary School because it only has 114 learners.
    Kariega parents fight to save &quot;beacon of hope&quot; farm school

    Parents are putting up a fight to save Amanzi Primary School, located on a farm in Kariega. The Eastern Cape Department of Education wants to close the school because it only has 114 enrolled grade R to 7 learners and it is deemed “small and unviable”. But parents say numbers are increasing at the school.

    According to the department’s rationalisation programme, primary schools must have a minimum of 135 learners and secondary schools 200. A school closure however should not mean that learners have to travel for more than 45 minutes one way to a primary school and 75 minutes for a secondary school, “given the distance to be travelled and the condition of the roads”, the guidelines state.

    In a letter to the school, education circuit manager Sebenzile Hoko said the department would meet parents to start “the process of closure and merging your school”.

    But last week, at a meeting with district officials, parents flatly refused to accept the school’s closure.

    “This is the only primary school on this farm and it is a beacon of hope,” said parent Ntozakhe Tshazibane.

    He said it was inspiring that two staff members had been students at the school 27 years ago.

    “In 2016, it had only 25 learners. But now, they’re 114. That’s growth. You can’t stifle this growth,” he said.

    Parents fear that requiring learners to travel to town would lead to higher dropout rates and that their children are afraid to travel to urban areas.

    School principal Buyiswa Qundele said this year the school had taken in 39 learners when Sindawonye Primary, about 19km away, was closed by the department.

    “We are now surprised and shocked by their new move,” she said.

    She said the 114 figure excluded seven more learners who do not have identity documents. “I am trying my best to have the Department of Home Affairs assist,” she said.

    Eastern Cape education spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said Amanzi was not the only school facing closure in Nelson Mandela Bay. “This is a national policy that must be adhered to,” he said.

    Published originally on GroundUp.

    NextOptions

    Source

    GroundUp is a community news organisation that focuses on social justice stories in vulnerable communities. We want our stories to make a difference.

    Go to: http://www.groundup.org.za/

    Related

    Unemployed women turn rubbish dump into netball field for young girls
    Unemployed women turn rubbish dump into netball field for young girls
     1 Apr 2022
    Water crisis disrupts schools in Nelson Mandela Bay
    Water crisis disrupts schools in Nelson Mandela Bay
     26 Jan 2022
    People are lining the streets with buckets in Nelson Mandela Bay as taps run dry
    People are lining the streets with buckets in Nelson Mandela Bay as taps run dry
     29 Jul 2021
    Workers protest outside Volkswagen South Africa’s main plant on Wednesday. They were demanding that 14 fired shop stewards be reinstated. Photo: Thamsanqa Mbovane/ GroundUp
    Protest against dismissal of Volkswagen shop stewards
     4 Feb 2021
    Rush to spend infrastructure millions in Uitenhage
    Rush to spend infrastructure millions in Uitenhage
     21 Jun 2019
    Construction workers strike over training fund
    Construction workers strike over training fund
     9 May 2019
    Must read
    Kariega parents fight to save &quot;beacon of hope&quot; farm school
    EducationKariega parents fight to save "beacon of hope" farm school
     1 hour
    Source: Supplied.
    HealthcareKena Health 2023 App of the Year at the annual MTN Business App Awards
    2 hours
    African air cargo down 0.1%, capacity up 2.7% in Sept
    Logistics & TransportAfrican air cargo down 0.1%, capacity up 2.7% in Sept
    3 hours
    Source:
    FinancePotential Vat increase a double-edged sword, says tax expert
     3 hours
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz