BET Software assists Umtapho High School, Verulam Secondary School and Nhlanhlayethu Secondary School

31 Mar 2023
Issued by: BET Software
To end off a month that recognises our treasured human rights as a country, BET Software assisted Umtapho High School in Ntuzuma, Verulam Secondary School and Nhlanhlayethu Secondary School in Inanda, with equipment, to ensure the smooth running of these schools.
BET Software supporting Verulam Secondary School
BET Software supporting Verulam Secondary School

Each of the schools received 10 laptops, 10 optical mouses, 10 headsets, a projector, a magnetic whiteboard, a printer and toner.

Verulam Secondary High School will be using these essential items for their second computer lab.

“Today, we extend our sincere gratitude to BET Software for their partnership with us. Their contribution to making teaching and learning at Verulam Secondary School a renewed experience in keeping with the Fourth Industrial Revolution and creating a generation of global leaders, is appreciated,” said deputy principal, Reena Ramrathen.

BET Software was at Umtapho High School to invest in the education of tomorrow’s leaders
BET Software was at Umtapho High School to invest in the education of tomorrow’s leaders

Umtapho High School acting principal, Bonginkosi Luthuli, echoed these sentiments.

“We have Computer Applications Technology as well as Engineering Graphics and Design, which are subjects that require the devices you have sponsored us today. This will help learners understand the subject matter better. Thank you, BET Software,” he said.

Michael Collins, general manager at BET Software, said: “Education is a pillar in our company, and we believe that our work with these schools will have a tangible impact. We look forward to seeing these learners prosper.”

BET Software
BET Software is on a mission to push technological boundaries to create world-class online and retail betting solutions, as well as other pioneering software solutions and systems.
