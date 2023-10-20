Industries

Chery, Unicef announce $6m partnership in support of global education programmes

20 Oct 2023
Chery Automobile and Unicef have announced a new two-year $6m partnership in support of education programmes around the world.
Image supplied
Image supplied

According to Unicef's State of Global Learning Poverty 2022, an estimated 70% of the world’s 10-year-olds were unable to read and understand a simple sentence. This figure is up from 57% before the global Covid-19 pandemic.

“We very much appreciate Chery's support for Unicef education programmes,” Unicef representative to China Amakobe Sande said.

“This will help us provide quality education for some of the most vulnerable and marginalised children in China and around the world. It will also support countries to strengthen their education systems, to better serve children and communities.”

The new partnership will help Unicef tackle the learning crisis by supporting its global education programmes aimed at providing quality education to the most disadvantaged and marginalised children.

This partnership holds the potential to transform the lives of millions of children worldwide,’ added Carla Haddad Mardini, director, Unicef private fundraising and partnerships, ‘Funding from Chery will help us support those children who need it most, opening up avenues of hope and opportunity to enable them to realise their potential and build brighter futures. I extend my warmest congratulations to Chery for embarking on this journey with us.’

The partnership was officially launched with a signing ceremony at the first Chery International User Summit in Wuhu, China.The attendees of this summit include Ningbo, secretary of the Wuhu Municipal Committee, and Mr Yin Tongyue, Chairman of Chery Holdings Group, and Unicef's Amakobe Sande, representative to China, Sanaullah Panezai, chief of education, and Manuel Pinzon, chief of partnerships and innovation.

Chery will also support education programmes in China, Mexico, South Africa and Türkiye. This will include providing inclusive, healthy, and safe learning environments for children and adolescents, ensuring equal opportunities to learn and enhance their employability.

.

