Nissan Micra axed in South Africa

Yet another one bites the dust. The Nissan Micra has been discontinued in South Africa, with the well-known nameplate quietly riding off into the sunset after 18 years on the local market.

The Nissan Micra has exited the South African market. Yes, the Japanese firm’s local division has pulled the B-segment hatchback from sale, bringing an end to the badge’s 18-year run in the country.

Although Nissan South Africa didn’t respond to our queries on the topic, we understand the Micra – which is also known in some markets as the March – was discontinued locally at some point in August 2022. For the record, the nameplate made its debut in South Africa back in 2004 (our market missed out on the first two generations), when the K12 model touched down.

The first Micra to be launched in South Africa was the third-generation (K12) model

The fourth-generation (K13) Micra followed in 2011, before morphing into the prolonged lifecycle Micra Active in 2017. Finally, the fifth-generation (K14) model – which is closely related to the Renault Clio IV – launched locally in mid-2018, with the Active version continuing to be sold alongside its fresher 66kW sibling for a couple more years.

At launch, Nissan SA promised the fifth-gen Micra would “revitalise the small car segment in South Africa”, pointing out that it played in “one of the most popular segments in the country”. The range expanded with a new flagship trim level in early 2019, before a more powerful 84kW engine option arrived towards the end of that year.

However, local buyers didn’t ever really take to the Micra 5, which found itself struggling for scraps in a segment dominated by the Kariega-built Volkswagen Polo hatchback. Though the little Nissan was likely in a run-out phase over the past two months or so, it’s telling that just 95 units were registered in South Africa over the first eight months of 2022.

The fourth-gen Micra lived on in South Africa for a couple more years as the Active

As an aside, the next-generation Micra is expected to be a fully electric vehicle, tipped to borrow the upcoming Renault 5’s platform and be manufactured by the French company alongside that model. However, it’s not yet confirmed this successor will indeed use the Micra badge.

The local demise of the Micra follows that of another once-popular B-segment hatchback, the Ford Fiesta. Back in March 2022, the Blue Oval brand confirmed to Cars.co.za the Fiesta had been discontinued locally. Other Nissan models axed this year include the 370Z, NP300, NV350 and GT-R, while the Japanese firm’s Datsun line-up (comprising the Go and Go+) also exited South Africa in 2022.

This article was originally published on Cars.co.za...