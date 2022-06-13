Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2022Africa MonthWomen's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Tiger Wheel & TyreGauteng Tourism AuthoritySumitomo DunlopBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Dealers News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Automotive jobs

  • PreOwned Vehicle Stock Controller Centurion
  • Bookings Clerk Johannesburg
  • Vehicle Quality Controller Johannesburg
  • Parts Sales Executive Cape Town
  • Chief Financial Officer Tshwane
  • Vehicle Sales Cadet West Rand
  • Vehicle Sales Cadet Pretoria East
  • Vehicle Sales Cadet Johannesburg South
  • Vehicle Sales Cadet The Vaal
  • Vehicle Sales Cadets Durban
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    New Audi SA national sales ops manager announced

    13 Jun 2022
    Audi South Africa has announced that it has appointed Mulalo Makungo as its national sales operations manager, effective 1 April 2022.
    Mulalo Makungo | image supplied
    Mulalo Makungo | image supplied

    In her new role, Makungo will report directly to Asif Hoosen, Audi SA's head of retail and planning. She assumes responsibility for all sales operational topics with the rental, government and fleet sales portfolios.

    Makungo has over ten years’ experience in the automotive industry and has worked with the Barloworld and McCarthy Groups at head office level and across various other brands in the automotive sector, including BMW, General Motors, Burchmores and Traders Online.

    More recently, she held the position of business manager for the Volkswagen brand since 2017.

    L to R: South African changemakers Aisha Pandor, a digital entrepreneur; Donald Nxumalo, an interior designer; Hanlie Prinsloo, an ocean conservationist and Dion Chang, a trends analyst
    #AfricaMonth: SA's changemakers drive Audi's 'Story of Progress' campaign

    By 5 May 2022


    During her career, she has gained a firm understanding and appreciation for the dealer retail environment and the used car business. Makungo has also completed her international management development programme through the Volkswagen Group as part of her professional training and development on a global level.

    Professionally, she holds a bachelor of commerce degree in financial accounting from the University of Cape Town and is a qualified chartered accountant.

    "We believe that Mulalo brings great passion, energy and experience within various retail backgrounds in order to drive new sales opportunities at Audi South Africa. We are excited to have her on board at the four rings and wish her all the best in her new role," says Hoosen.
    NextOptions

    Related

    #AfricaMonth: SA's changemakers drive Audi's 'Story of Progress' campaign
    #AfricaMonth: SA's changemakers drive Audi's 'Story of Progress' campaign5 May 2022
    Audi is building ultra-fast car charging stations across South Africa
    Audi is building ultra-fast car charging stations across South Africa20 Jan 2022
    Sascha Sauer is the new head of Audi SA
    Sascha Sauer is the new head of Audi SA2 Nov 2020
    Inspiring excellence when we need it most
    Inspiring excellence when we need it most9 Jul 2020
    Primedia Outdoor successfully executes first Prime-Intelligence advertising campaign alongside Audi South Africa
    Primedia OutdoorPrimedia Outdoor successfully executes first Prime-Intelligence advertising campaign alongside Audi South Africa10 Jun 2020
    Leadership changes at Audi South Africa
    Leadership changes at Audi South Africa16 Jan 2020
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz