New Audi SA national sales ops manager announced

Audi South Africa has announced that it has appointed Mulalo Makungo as its national sales operations manager, effective 1 April 2022.

Mulalo Makungo | image supplied

In her new role, Makungo will report directly to Asif Hoosen, Audi SA's head of retail and planning. She assumes responsibility for all sales operational topics with the rental, government and fleet sales portfolios.Makungo has over ten years’ experience in the automotive industry and has worked with the Barloworld and McCarthy Groups at head office level and across various other brands in the automotive sector, including BMW, General Motors, Burchmores and Traders Online.More recently, she held the position of business manager for the Volkswagen brand since 2017.During her career, she has gained a firm understanding and appreciation for the dealer retail environment and the used car business. Makungo has also completed her international management development programme through the Volkswagen Group as part of her professional training and development on a global level.Professionally, she holds a bachelor of commerce degree in financial accounting from the University of Cape Town and is a qualified chartered accountant."We believe that Mulalo brings great passion, energy and experience within various retail backgrounds in order to drive new sales opportunities at Audi South Africa. We are excited to have her on board at the four rings and wish her all the best in her new role," says Hoosen.