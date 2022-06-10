Haval SA appoints Conrad Groenewald as COO

Haval Motors South Africa has announced that Conrad Groenewald has been appointed as its chief operations officer (COO), a newly created position for the motoring company's business in Southern Africa.

Conrad Groenewald | image supplied

Groenewald will step into this role of COO on 1 July 2022 and brings with him over 25 years of progressive experience in the motor industry. He will have responsibility for all the company's operating functions.Groenewald served as the director of sales operations at Ford South Africa for just under five years and held various manager positions in the automotive industry bringing a wealth of knowledge to the local business. He also spent three years on an international assignment based in China, bringing with him an understanding of Chinese and South African automotive relationships.“It is not often you are presented with an opportunity to join a young and upcoming brand in the automotive sector. I look forward to the challenge and trust I can add to the tremendous growth Haval is experiencing in Southern Africa. They are currently the fastest-growing automotive brand YOY. From what I was privileged to so far all I can say, is I am joining the team at a very exciting time,” Groenewald said on his appointment.“This appointment fits into our investment strategy to grow our presence in the Southern African market, increasing our market share, becoming more effective in our marketing strategies, and adding more exciting new models to our product portfolio for the next 18 months,” Haval Motors South Africa said in a statement.