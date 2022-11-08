PNA paints a House of Creativity Mural in the Maboneng Precinct

Art took shape in many different forms throughout the day as local artists commissioned by the Maboneng Precinct painted concrete posts in Fox Street in bright and colourful tones.
The creation of the interactive “Colour Your World Mural” was in collaboration with resident Jozi artists, Cerbastian Davids and Black Mabutho, in the Maboneng area.
See more of Cerbastian`s work here: https://www.instagram.com/cerbastian_davids
See more of Black Mabutho's work here: https://www.instagram.com/black.mabutho/
It was a day to colour Maboneng Precinct with PNA and all were welcome.