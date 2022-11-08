Industries

PNA paints a House of Creativity Mural in the Maboneng Precinct

8 Nov 2022
Issued by: The Publicity Workshop
Stationary company PNA celebrated its 30th Birthday on 29 October 2022 at the Mobaneng Precinct, Fox Street as part of the community Creative Art Fair. The day included the unveiling of the PNA House of Creative Mural building wrap mural and an art fair culminating with a colourful fun run through the Precinct.
PNA paints a House of Creativity Mural in the Maboneng Precinct

Art took shape in many different forms throughout the day as local artists commissioned by the Maboneng Precinct painted concrete posts in Fox Street in bright and colourful tones.

The creation of the interactive “Colour Your World Mural” was in collaboration with resident Jozi artists, Cerbastian Davids and Black Mabutho, in the Maboneng area.

See more of Cerbastian`s work here: https://www.instagram.com/cerbastian_davids

See more of Black Mabutho's work here: https://www.instagram.com/black.mabutho/

It was a day to colour Maboneng Precinct with PNA and all were welcome.

The Publicity Workshop
The Publicity Workshop is a highly respected South African entertainment, consumer and lifestyle publicity, brand activation and eventing consultancy.

