Local Fashion Police competition finalists announced

8 Nov 2022
Proudly SA has announced the top 10 Local Fashion Police 2022 competition finalists.
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

After an intense adjudication session spearheaded by the campaign judges, Proudly SA has revealed the 10 finalists who stand a chance to walk away with fashion worth R20,000 and will strut their stuff at the fashion show finale – a fashion meets music celebration of Proudly SA’s 21st anniversary – at the end of November 2022.

The finalists are:

From these finalists, only four will prevail and walk away with the grand prize. In addition, the four lucky fashionistas will take part in the fashion show finale wearing fashion designed by the judge who picked them.

Local Fashion Police judge Sello Medupe from Scalo Designs said, "South Africa has vast talent and creativity, which came across during our adjudication process. However, considering the number of different entries, we went through an intense process and getting to the top 10 finalists was tough.”

Finishing the last threads on the road to the Local Fashion Police finale is the latest edition of the newest judge member, Mapholo Ratau of Ledikana Designs. Mapholo joins Biji Gibbs, Gavin Rajah, Hangwani Nengovhela, and Sello Medupe in finding the ultimate four competition winners and supporters of the local fashion designers.

Ratau is founder of Ledikana, a Johannesburg-based fashion brand which specialises in contemporary African garments, hats, and other fashion accessories. Ledikana’s products are handmade and culturally inspired while putting quality at the forefront of their manufacturing process.

“There is talent in South Africa, and if we need further proof that many people are supporting local, this competition has provided the platform for people to show their love, support and pride for local designers and the CTFL Sector overall, we hope that through the competition, people will continue to buy locally made fashion items and help the cause to create jobs even beyond this competition. Congratulations to the top ten finalists,” says Proudly SA chief marketing officer, Happy MaKhumalo Ngidi.

Source:
Local Fashion Police competition seeks to celebrate SA design

11 Aug 2022

“We are also excited to add Ratau to the judging panel for this year's final adjudication session. Ledikana is a long-standing member of the Proudly SA campaign and including them in the competition reemphasises our commitment to keep identifying access to market opportunities for our member companies and, secondly, to keep promoting our country’s CTFL sector, a labour-intensive sector with the potential to create thousands of jobs,” Ngidi concludes.

The competition received 350 entries nationwide this year, excluding the duplicated entries across Proudly SA’s social media platforms. The four winners will be announced on the week of 14 November.

Gavin Rajah, Proudly South African, Proudly SA, South African fashion

